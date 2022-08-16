North Texas Daily

Denton summer in review

August 16
11:00 2022
The North Texas Daily visuals team worked over the summer to capture how the season is celebrated in Denton. They photographed local musicians, school camps, university orientation sessions and groups of friends just hanging out.

Flowers grow in front of the Denton Courthouse on August 8, 2022. John Andersonsummer john_Attendees of the Marching Percussion Camp practice on June 6, 2022. Maria CraneDenton residents relax on the courthouse lawn on August 8, 2022. John Andersonsummer-4summer-3summer-5
A group of friends watch the sunset from the top of the Highland Street Parking Garage on August 8, 2022. John Anderson

Featured Image: A group of friends watch the sunset from the top of the Highland Street Parking Garage on August 8, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

John Anderson

John Anderson

