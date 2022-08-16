Denton summer in review

The North Texas Daily visuals team worked over the summer to capture how the season is celebrated in Denton. They photographed local musicians, school camps, university orientation sessions and groups of friends just hanging out.

< ► > A group of friends watch the sunset from the top of the Highland Street Parking Garage on August 8, 2022. John Anderson

Featured Image: A group of friends watch the sunset from the top of the Highland Street Parking Garage on August 8, 2022. Photo by John Anderson