North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Denton tests positive for West Nile virus, enters Risk Level 4

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton tests positive for West Nile virus, enters Risk Level 4

Denton tests positive for West Nile virus, enters Risk Level 4
July 02
12:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
2nd July, 2020

2nd July, 2020

Denton entered Risk Level 4 of the city’s Mosquito Surveillance and Response plan June 24 following the threat of West Nile virus in the area, according to a City of Denton press release.

This increase in risk level comes six days after the city entered Risk Level 3 in response to a positive sample of West-Nile-carrying mosquitos captured on June 22 at the City Service Center on Texas Street.

Assistant Director of Environmental Services Deborah Viera confirmed there have been no human cases of the West Nile Virus in Denton. Viera said the risk level could decrease later in the year.

“In the event the trigger for Risk Level 5 is not met through the rest of the season, the risk level would be reset after the first freeze in fall or winter,” Viera said via email.

Risk Level 4 entails regular testing and surveying of the mosquito population by the city. The city will also increase its application of biological agents to kill disease-carrying mosquito larva.

A map of locations where positive mosquitos have been found can be located on the city website.

“While the City is working proactively to control mosquito populations and lower the threat of West Nile virus, citizen involvement is essential,” the city said in a press release.

Assistant Director of Environmental Services, Deborah Viera gave the following prevention techniques for citizens to follow:

  • Drain standing water around your house, yard and neighborhood.
  • Dusk and Dawn are the times when you should stay indoors; this is when mosquitos are most active.
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside, and spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • Defend yourself with insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon or Eucalyptus.

Citizens can pick up a limited supply (two per citizen) of BTI briquettes, a larvicide for clearing water of mosquitos, with a valid proof of residence at the following locations:

Customer Service, located at City Hall East, 601 E. Hickory St., Ste F. (Corner of Hickory Street and Railroad Avenue), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the City of Denton Composting, located at 1100 S. Mayhill Rd. in the Pecan Creek Water Reclamation Facility, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is currently no public health warning for West Nile for the Denton County area outside of the city of Denton.

“Thankfully, at this time, DCPH has yet to report any positive mosquito traps in unincorporated Denton County,” said Public Information Officer for Denton County Public Health Jennifer Rainey over email.

Featured image: Mosquitos in the Denton area are carrying the West Nile Virus, more and more safety procedures are being released to the public on how to combat the spread of mosquitos. Image by Enzo Favarato

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Lippi

Matthew Lippi

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: UNT food pantry to reopen July 6📝 by @tarpwillhttps://t.co/SujKPTqf6l

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
It’s Thursday and our new online issue is up on the website now! In it you will find a reflection on how Denton cel… https://t.co/hfOVoTEQBm

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: UNT’s Social Work department needs to be more inclusive📝 by @keaton_gracee 🖼 by @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/a2a7AQbm26

- 18 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @IleanaGarnand: UNT has released the full video of the town hall, available here: https://t.co/knQwNn930u. Stay tuned for a story on the…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Breonna’s Law is step in right direction, but not enough has been done📝 by @AlexNorthington 🖼 by… https://t.co/3i6tdzBoDO

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram