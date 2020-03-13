Denton to close facilities, suspend events and Municipal Court proceedings due to coronavirus concerns

At the beginning of A Conversation Over Controversy - LGBT Anti Discrimination, it was announced notecards located in the front would be availabe for the public to write comments and questions to be addressed during the panel in the Denton City Council Chamber in Denton, Texas on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The city of Denton announced Friday afternoon that “certain City of Denton facilities will be closed, Municipal Court in-person proceedings will be temporarily suspended, and all City-sponsored events and programming at all facilities are temporarily suspended,” according to a press release.

Effective Saturday, March 14, the Denton Senior Center and Denton Natatorium are closed until further notice and certain areas of Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed, such as gyms and fitness areas. Facility and room rentals will also be suspended through March 22.

Currently, city council, board and commission meetings have not been suspended.

“The City is also implementing other measures across its facilities to safeguard the well-being of community members and staff,” the press release reads. “All City facilities are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”

A complete list of cancelled and rescheduled events can be found here.

“The City of Denton is prepared and trained to respond to emergencies with employees who specialize in emergency management,” the press release reads. “We are working diligently to monitor and respond as the situation continues to evolve.”

Image by North Texas Daily