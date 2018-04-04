Denton Trading Company looks to bring a whole new experience to the community

The low rumble of the drill could be heard as dust picked up outside Denton Trading Co. Situated next to West Oak Coffee Bar on the Square, the new shop is expected to open up in May of this year.

Owned by Kristin Brittan — who has another location in Roanoke, as well as four candy shops throughout North Texas — said the Denton location will have its own unique twist. Though cut from the same cloth, Denton Trading Co. will use its location as its inspiration.

The shop will sell a variety of merchandise from candles and kitchenware to clothing and furniture. The possibilities depend on the reaction of the public. This “one-stop shop” provides not only merchandise but an experience.

“The way I always describe it is that RTC (Roanoke Trading Co.) is more like Anthropology and DTC (Denton Trading Co.) is more like Urban Outfitters,” Kristin Brittan said. “It’s the same company, but this one will be more hipster.”

Inspired by the funky Denton atmosphere and the residents, Brittan aims to bring the same influence into the shop. For instance, in the front window, Brittan plans to display a 10-foot guitar made entirely of pennies to showcase the music side of Denton, a public piano and a wall dedicated to UNT alumni.

“It is important for us to have things we wouldn’t expect — it’s kind of our niche,” Laura Lake, manager of Denton and Roanoke Trading Co. said.

Since she was already juggling five stores, Brittan had no intention to open another shop until she fell in the love with the building on the Square. The brick walls, the exposed ceiling and the cozy atmosphere convinced her to take on another shop.

The community in Denton is what ultimately drew Brittan to the project.

“I fell in love with it,” Brittan said. “I have been hanging out in Denton a lot the past year and a half instead of going into Dallas or Fort Worth. I just wanted to be part of the community more than anything and the growth that is going on along here.”

Giving back to the community and having great customer service is what Denton Trading Co. aims to create. It is an experience and a place to shop.

Making the community a part of the store is a goal Brittan hopes to accomplish and has already been working on by meeting with local artists to bring their works inside the shop.

“[We] really [want to] support the community because we know it’s a choice to shop here,” Lake said. “Making sure that customers are satisfied — I just love that part of it. Meeting the customers, listening to them and taking note of what they are looking for.”

Brittan and Lake try to go above and beyond for their customers by seeking out antique items they ask for from various vendors.

The shop caters to everyone’s needs, from children to the elderly. By keeping the name of the store general, it incites people from a variety of age ranges to come and check out the store without being hung up on the name.

Along with the interactive store, Denton Trading Co. will be one of the few stores selling Annie Sloan chalk paint. Considered the most respective in decorative paint, the store will offer customers sessions to learn specifically with the paint.

“We will have workshops [to] learn how to do the techniques and textures so you can do your own DIY,” Brittan’s sister, Stacy Beleu said. “It’s a big deal to have a location that sells [the paint], and we will have a location in the back dedicated to this.”

Each part of the story will have its own story and history. From a Volkswagen protruding out from the wall to the jet fuel filter jewelry display, each piece in the store is handpicked.

“It’s not a mercantile store,” Lake said. “It offers much more by bringing a personal touch to each product purchased for the shop.”

For instance, the Volkswagen piece in the store pays homage to Brittan’s and Beleu’s childhood.

“As kids, we spent most of our time in the Volkswagen,” Brittan said. “Our parents were hippies.”

The décor, the products and the interaction are what make the Denton Trading Co. a unique shop.

As she begins working with people throughout the community, Brittan wants to make the shop an experience for everyone.

“We want people to leave inspired,” Lake said.

Featured Image: Denton Trading Co. is located on West Oak Street, directly next to West Oak Coffee Bar. This will be the company’s first location in Denton. Jacob Ostermann