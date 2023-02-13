Denton witch creates inclusive outlet through online art business

Resident witch and fashion designer Lynzi Springs has been creating art in some shape or form since she was a kid.

Springs’ company, BiteMeFox, is an artist alley, which Springs defines as a place where others can get to know other talented local artists.

Through her company, she creates witchy products like stickers and hats, with a comic book-inspired style.

Springs said a lot of her inspiration comes from friends, family and Bewitched, a Denton community made up of local witches she is part of. She said she was inspired to start BiteMeFox after seeing proud, outspoken feminists refuse to put up with injustice.

“I really wanted to create for that voice but from a Texas perspective,” Springs said. “That’s what really pumped it up.”

Springs primarily works from home online. With her husband’s complex work schedule, the two try to balance business and home life while taking care of their toddler, as well as managing BiteMeFox.

Springs said her husband, Denton police officer Daniel Harp, is one of her many inspirations for her designs. Harp said he is involved with little of his partner’s business but remains encouraging while watching Springs passionately create her own business.

“I really love it,” Harp said. “This is her calling.”

Springs operates BiteMeFox with a few partners, including her daughter Cyndi Giles, 21. Springs said her witch-themed designs are typically a collaborative effort between the two of them.

Giles said she is included in a few design concepts, but her mom does the rest. The two bounce ideas off each other and send each other memes to get inspiration for Springs’ business.

“I just mostly support her […] and if she wants a wacky idea [or] concept, I’ll shoot her a text saying, ‘What about a duck wearing a witch hat?” Giles said.

Springs, who was born and raised in Denton, found the witch and art communities to be a place of positivity. She said her Bewitched community has always been a safe and inspirational place.

Since starting her business, Springs said she wants to interact more with the witch community and give everyone what they ask for through her designs. She said she is always open to input from the community on what she should create, whether it be witch-themed stickers or hats.

“I’m excited to open it up out of my own need and ask what the community needs or [would] like to see,” Springs said.

Springs said a specific creation she has made has a personal meaning behind it. It is a design with a hint of sarcasm — her “Y’all Need Pegasus” sticker.

“[It] is a riff on the toxic Christian culture that I grew up in, but made toxically Pagan,” Springs said. “I really liked that idea. It really gave Pagans an outlet.”

On occasion, Springs finds herself having artist’s block. To help herself from frequently falling into this pattern, Springs said she creates a daily drawing list for herself. The routine never misses, as Springs said she treats it as if she was a student doing class assignments.

“I treat life like school,” Springs said. “I’ll immediately want to get off of [the list], but the more you do it, the more you can do it. I burn myself out quite often, but it keeps me moving forward.”

In the near future, Springs plans to continue to sell her “Y’all need” series. Along with her friends and family, she is thrilled to see what the Denton and witch communities suggest to her so she can continue building a creative artistic outlet.

Featured Image On the Sleeve creator Lynzi Springs models one of her original witch hat designs on Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Hannah Sutherland