Dentonpalooza hosts wacky charity event this weekend

Coming up is Denton’s newest, wacky charity event Dentonpalooza, highlighting the sights, characters and sounds that make Denton unique.

Dentonpalooza will be held at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios at 411 E. Sycamore St. from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Attendees can expect a day-long show of music performances, interviews, art and food vendors, variety acts and several photo opportunities. Some of the event’s performers include Scrappy the Eagle and Oakley the Owl, Tiger Head Keyboard Dude, DJ on the Square and an interview with Rosie, the Recycled Books Dog.

Event proceeds support PanCAN, North America’s largest pancreatic cancer research charity, and DMAC, a non-profit focused on subsidizing healthcare coverage for Denton musicians and artists.

Dentonpalooza sponsors are Rose Costumes, More Fun Comics and Games, Recycled Books, Smilin’ Ricks Tattoo, Orbit Press and LSA Burger Co.

Costumes are encouraged, and those with the best costumes have the chance to win a $250 certificate to Rose Costumes.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at prekindle.com.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test with the past 72 hours or full vaccination is required for entrance to all shows.

For more information about the event or to see the full lineup, visit Dentonpalooza’s Facebook page or dentonpalooza.com.

Image source dentonpalooza.com