Denton’s first Pagan Pop-Up brews up safe space for believers

At Armadillo Ale Works, patrons were greeted with the gentle aroma of herbal remedies while they browsed items for spiritual cleansing. Guests sipped their beer and enjoyed live music while purchasing ceremonial tools made from porcupine quills and raccoon bones.

The first ever Pagan Pop-Up event was held on Jan. 27 from 12 to 8 p.m. and invited local pagans to unite in a safe space where people of all faiths are accepted. The event was hosted by Brujaus, Armadillo Ale Works, Horror Freak and Marrow & Moss and featured over 20 vendors, live music and food. Attendants got to participate in a silent auction and have their tarot cards read while they mingled with other members of their community.

Among the vendors were Wendy and Bear Griffin, the owners of Artio Artisanals. Both were quick to express their passion for holistic healing and their commitment to the craft evident in the quality of their work. Their stand attracted a crowd as they invited guests to sample each of their items.

“Try all the oils and pick up the rocks and see if anything speaks to you,” Wendy said.

Artio Artisanals sells handcrafted items, including jewelry, essential oils, stones and ceremonial tools for shamanic healing. For example, one of their items is a smudge fan, which has multiple spiritual uses.

“I’d say it’s more of a ceremonial tool, but we use it to carry our prayers up to the gods,” Wendy said. “If that’s to cleanse this space, purge out any negative energy, bring in blessings, whatever that is.”

The husband-and-wife team from Fort Worth turned their hobby for holistic healing into a business in 2017, when Wendy resigned from her teaching job and Bear retired his tattoo shop. Wendy said their shop’s wares teach people how to heal themselves and provide them with the tools to do so.

“If you go to holistic care, there’s usually reiki healers, or you might have somebody do acupuncture,” Wendy said. “I think the thing that we try to do is get people access to those tools so that you can do that [healing] yourself.”

Wendy said the first thing that comes to her mind when thinking about paganism is honoring old and new views. Her biggest belief, she said, is that no one is wrong for what they believe in, and she herself believes in “a little bit of everything.”

Bear described paganism as having an understanding that we are all connected and all looking for the same answers. When looking back at the origins of religions, he said, most of them all have the same underlying theme of being good to your parents, your family, your neighbors and the earth. He said while belief systems fall under different names and hold different rituals, he believes they all have the same answers.

“People are realizing that the answer that everybody’s looking for is right inside you and all around you,” Bear said. “If we’re made from the same thing as stars, the earth, the moon, trees, we’re part of the same system and made of the same ingredients. The answer’s the same for everyone.”

Wendy said people do not have to be full pagans to come to pagan events and purchase items. She said the community is accepting, and even those with little to no experience in paganism are welcomed.

“It’s definitely the most open-minded community that I’ve ever been a part of, not feeling judged or any of that stuff,” Wendy said. “People embrace each other, support each other.”

Another pop-up vendor was the new Cicada Song Studios, emerging from the partnership between Marrow & Moss and Robyn’s Nest Artwork. UNT psychology senior Haley Justitz, creator of Robyn’s Nest and partner of Cicada Song Studios, said the studio specializes in both pen and ink and charcoal art prints. They also collect bones to use in the displays that they sell.

“We’ve never really had anybody else to express these things, because they’re a little weird, and some people don’t like to talk about death or they don’t see that as beautiful,” Justitz said. “What we try to do in our displays is we try to turn something that you wouldn’t expect to be beautiful.”

Justitz said that while she is relatively new to the pagan community, she believes that events like Pagan Pop-Up help provide a sense of belonging for both those new to paganism and long-time believers.

Video by Jessika Hardy

“This [event] kind of brings a lot of people out and kind of shows them, “Hey, you’ve got a community here,’” Justitz said. “’We’re not weird, we’re normal people. We just have different beliefs. Let’s hang out. Let’s have a beer.’”

Pagan Pop-Up also hosted vendors like Horror Freak, which sold items outside of holistic healing. Fort Worth resident and Horror Freak owner Eric Dallof created the first full horror shop in DFW with the opening of his Hurst location in June 2018. Dallof’s table featured unique prints and figurines for horror fans.

Pagan Pop-Up combined offering the opportunity for pagans to meet others in the community with the opportunity to serve it. The event raised money for the Presbyterian Children’s Home in Denton, and by the end of the night, they raised $730 in donations.

The pop-up also facilitated relationship building with local vendors and fostered support for small businesses, something that Wendy stressed the importance of. Many holistic products have recently been adopted by larger chains, with companies like Urban Outfitters selling crystals, celestial prints and incense bundles. Bear said those mass-producing, larger corporations don’t put the same heart or care into making and selling their products as local vendors.

“I think it’s a lot like your food,” Bear said. “I mean, the fewer people that touch your food, the healthier it is. This is just science and nutrition for your soul.”

Bear, Wendy and Justitz all said they were surprised about just how successful Pagan Pop-Up was as a first-time event. Those who missed it don’t have to worry though, as it was advertised as a “Volume 1.” Brujaus responded to a post on the event’s Facebook page saying that they plan on hosting another event in the summer or fall of this year.

Featured Image: A Pagan Pop-Up attendee views wet specimens at the Artio Artisanals booth. Artio Artisanals is by husband-and-wife team Bear and Wendy Griffin. Image by: Adriance Rhoades.