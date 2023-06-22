Denton’s Juneteenth Celebration honors local past, embraces a hopeful future

The Denton Juneteenth Committee kicked off its festivities early this past weekend to commemorate the monumental holiday and its roots in Texas history at Fred Moore Park.

The two-day celebration began Friday evening with a gospel night consisting of a welcome worship and live performances. Saturday included a morning parade, an afternoon softball tournament, a Denton Home Heroes Reception that awarded several local veterans and concluded with live evening performances.

“Juneteenth this year has been fantastic — a lot of great participation,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said.

This is the second year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, but the day has been celebrated nationally for over 150 years. The holiday originated in the Lone Star State, when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865 to announce the freedom of Texas slaves.

The first announcement of the celebration in Denton was in 1892, though there is evidence that suggests the first celebration did occur in 1865, according to Denton Juneteenth. The city of Denton has had official celebrations since the 1970s, with the parade, concerts and softball tournaments all becoming a central part of Juneteenth in the community.

Some of this year’s parade entries, as well as the flag designed by winner of the local Juneteenth flag design contest Kaila Hudson, featured the number 251. The number represents the number of slaves emancipated in Denton County.

“Everything just looks so good, people are happy,” District 1 Council Member Vicki Byrd said. “It’s […] nice just seeing the people out, just being around people who look like me and the solidarity.”

Throughout the weekend, guests browsed vendor tables from local businesses and organizations, like Young, Gifted and Unique. The organization, started by Madia Jackson and Ebony Young, sold concessions to raise money for the group. Young, Gifted and Unique is named in honor of Carl Young Sr., a notable figure in Denton’s Black history who served as a City Council Member in the 1990s.

The organization was founded in 2021 to raise money for families of disabled youth and provide family friendly services. The cause is near to Jackson and Young’s hearts, as they both have children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“We do cater to disabled children because there’s not a lot of organizations out there that cater them,” Jackson said. “A lot of the money that we make will help those families pay bills like rent, food and medical bills, so we raise money just to help out in the community.”

Billie’s Kitchen LLC owner Hannah Manning handed out homemade cookies to promote her local business, which uses family recipes. An educational pamphlet attached to her baked goods featured a quote by educator and culinary historian Etha Robinson from an article in National Geographic. The quote explained that because enslaved people were forbidden from reading, writing or using measuring tools to cook, recipes were passed down by families through word of mouth.

Manning recounted how her mother, the business’ namesake, would teach Manning the recipe by showing her loose measurements of ingredients in her hand. Manning said her mother would give these cookies as gifts, and started Billie’s Kitchen to honor her family legacy.

“Every year for the holiday, a lot of things that many people would associate for the Fourth of July, we did on Juneteenth,” Manning said. “Because my parents were older, we were not so separated from slavery. My mom’s grandfather was born into slavery, so he would always teach her that we were not free on July 4th, we were free on Juneteenth.”

Another frequented booth was titled “Collaborative Community Archeology: finding the untold stories.” It featured artifacts excavated along the road of the town of Bolivar during a TxDOT construction project. Archaeologists from Stantec collaborated with TxDOT and discovered the Tom Cook Blacksmith shop, which was owned by a freedman sometime between 1865 and 1886.

The Bolivar Archeological Project and its collaborators were able to work with descendants of Cook, who learned about the piece of their ancestry and participated in the excavations. Cook’s descendant William Howard Clark, forged blades as a hobby before he even knew of his great-great grandfather, and is continuing to follow in his footsteps.

“The task set upon us with this project is to broaden the scope of history, to give space to the memory of Tom Cook and his descendants so that we can respect and celebrate the life that they made in building our country the way that it is,” Stantec senior archaeologist Alex Menaker said. “History anchors us and we should celebrate everyone’s history.”

As for future Juneteenth celebrations, the Committee announced plans for the next two years, saying 2025 is expected to have a higher budget and impressive floats. Committee chairperson Willie Hudspeth said enough money was raised to go toward planning for next year’s festivities.

“Growing up there were the people who knew what Juneteenth was and the people who didn’t — it was more divided, now it’s more popular and widely known,” Gerard said. “It’s changed a lot since I’ve been the mayor […] the awareness, people, the understanding and the passion to learn. […] It just gives us time to get to know each other better and I think the more that happens, the better off we’ll be.”

Featured Image: A volunteer paints a young attendee’s face at the Denton Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023. Lauren Campbell.