North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Denton’s mosquito response plan looks to decrease West Nile and inform the public on prevention tactics

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Denton’s mosquito response plan looks to decrease West Nile and inform the public on prevention tactics

June 15
12:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

During the summer months everyone just wants to sit around the pool and have a good time, however, mosquito season is underway. From May to October, those troublesome insects everyone seems to hate are out in full force, but the city of Denton and Denton County have a plan — which is updated yearly — to eliminate mosquitoes and the viruses they can bring.

“What we want to make sure is that people understand that West Nile happens every year,” said Juan Rodriquez, chief epidemiologist and assistant director for Denton County Public Health.“It happens in Denton County. We always want to increase the awareness this time of year.”

Denton is currently in a risk level two out of five of mosquito surveillance, which signifies a low chance of West Nile outbreak and focuses on destroying mosquito populations. The risk levels are constructed based on the number of mosquito pools positive with West Nile.

From season to season, everything can change so there is no way to know how bad it will be,” said Jennifer Rainey, public information officer for Denton County Public Health.

The most recent findings from the Denton County West Nile case log lists 12 cases of West Nile as of Jan. 8 and 83 mosquito pools in Denton — 18 of which are positive for West Nile.  

In a wider perspective, the Centers for Disease and Prevention had 2,002 cases of West Nile reported across 47 states as of Jan. 9 and 121 reported deaths due to the virus. Texas had a total of 133 cases with five deaths.

Denton and Denton County take charge of mosquito surveillance in their respective areas. They set up mosquito traps in undisclosed locations such as riverbeds throughout the city and county.  

The mosquitoes are then tested for West Nile and Zika. Zika is less prevalent with 55 reported cases in Texas for 2017. The disease is most primnent in Central and South America.

If the pools test positive, then ground spraying commences. Deborah Vierra, assistant director of environmental services for the city of Denton, said they will use larvicide, which kills baby mosquitoes in stagnant water.

“Mosquitoes need water to actually be able to go from baby to adult,” Vierra said.

The city can treat mosquitoes on public property but are not allowed to work with private property. Citizens are encouraged to deal with mosquitoes on private property and eliminate stagnant water — a breeding ground for mosquitos — which is an important aspect of mosquito prevention.

“The main thing is standing water,” Rainey said. “A plate, old cups on the ground or old trash cans are all places where mosquitoes can start breeding very quickly.”

One to two teaspoons of water can become a mosquito breeding ground, and they can form in a variety of locations including flower pots, boats, pool covers, bird baths, rain gutters and pet’s water bowls.

To help with prevention, Denton County follows three D’s that stand for drain, dress and defend, referring to eliminating stagnant water, wearing long sleeves and pants and applying repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Vierra also recommends being inside during early morning, dusk and dawn as well as wearing light colored clothing.

Rodriquez said 80 percent of those infected with West Nile will not show any symptoms. If symptoms do occur, then they can range from headaches to disorientation or vision loss. A full list of symptoms can be found here.

“We want people to avoid being sick because it can lead you with life long symptoms, and sometimes it can cause death,” Rodriquez said.

The first case of West Nile in Denton was reported in 2002. There are five to eight cases most years, but 2012 saw an outbreak with about 184 cases.  

Tags
denton countyMosquitowest nile
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Devin Rardin

Devin Rardin

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

14th June 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Top Block Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV En Español

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @EmilyOlkkola: Seeing live birds of prey and reporting about them in Reading with Raptors at the Denton Animal Shelter for @ntdaily http…

- 18 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
EDITORIAL: Disappointingly, Denton did not officially recognize June as Pride Month until last week.The LGBTQ co… https://t.co/GODDQTStue

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
“Structured Light” was made by Colby Parsons, a local artist and Texas Woman’s University visual arts professor, an… https://t.co/PCFky8McRn

- 20 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
In our newest edition: Beto O’Rourke stops by Denton, the city plans for a stronger response to tackle West Nile vi… https://t.co/c5pkCWtuwM

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
We had a visitor during print night tonight😍😍 https://t.co/9mVVqLi8Sg

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.