Despite cold weather, hundreds turn out for 3rd annual Denton Women’s Rally

Several hundred people attended Denton’s third annual Women’s Rally on Saturday at the Denton Square, despite temperatures between 26 and 41 degrees Fahrenheit and an issued wind advisory.

The Denton Women’s Rally was the third annual sister rally in connection with the national organization and other sister rallies occurred around the country.

Denton’s event began at 10:30 a.m., led by Cassandra Berry, the community relations coordinator for the Denton County Friends of the Family.

“We have the power to make a difference,” Berry said in her opening statement. “Today in Denton, Texas as well as throughout the United States, there are women who are gathered together.”

After a performance of “America the Beautiful,” multiple speakers representing a variety of different groups spoke throughout the event.

Anna Marsden, the co-president of the Denton Feminist and Queer Collective, was the first speaker and talked about “the feminist future we are marching toward today.”

“If language is fluid and if we the people who use language are fluid, so too must our feminism be fluid,” Marsden said. “And if today we’re marching toward a feminist future, I have to be honest, I think our present day feminism could use a little stir.”

Marsden clarified, adding that the future feminism cannot be white, must accept trans and nonbinary women as women in every sense of the word and must fight every day against the harms of toxic masculinity.

Following Marsden, Manu Nanda Shahi from Lean In of Flower Mound, a non-profit organization with a mission “to empower women to achieve their ambitions,” spoke about women in the business world and supporting other women.

“We are in this country where there’s a land of opportunity for every single person, irrespective of color or where they are from,” Shahi said. “There’s an opportunity as long as you are honest, as long as you are hardworking and you have the confidence.”

Shahi also said that if there are women in one’s workplace, “you can see as a woman where she needs you.”

“You need to support her instead of [bringing] her down,” Shahi said. “Go fix her crown instead of telling everybody her crown is crooked.”

After Shahi, there were several more speakers before the rally began to wrap up around noon.

“Thank you for being here,” Berry said during her closing remarks. “To each of you who planned to come and those who were just passing by and thought that they would stop and see what this is about.”

Psychology freshman Hannah Jackson said this was her first women’s rally.

“I was surprised there weren’t more college students here since this is such a college area,” Jackson said. “But I’m excited to see what happens.”

Aubrey, Texas resident Resa Harrison, 68, a retired educational diagnostician, said she has attended every Denton women’s rally because she thinks “it’s our civic duty to protest injustice.”

“We can show solidarity with our brothers and sisters around the country,” Harrison said when asked why it is important Denton has a women’s rally. “And so that we are also in support of the things that are important.”

Political science freshman Cole Wallace, for whom this was also her first women’s rally, said she was excited to see people of all ages at the rally.

“In our day and age there’s still so many problems with equal rights,” Wallace said. “So it’s nice to see that people actually care about change and wanting to see stuff change.”

Featured Image: Attendees of Denton’s women’s rally display their signs. 2019 marks the third year the event has taken place. Image by Mallory Cammarata.