Despite his confidence, Beto O’Rourke does not have what it takes for the presidency

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, popular among young Democratic Texan voters, has taken the country by storm. Though his attempt to unseat Ted Cruz from the senate was unsuccessful, O’Rourke caught the attention of thousands by remaining neck and neck in the race against his Republican opponent.

After his loss, O’Rourke sprung immediately to action in returning to politics, this time in the presidential race. Aside from his spontaneous bilingual escapade at the first Democratic debate, there is plenty to love about O’Rourke, awkward Spanish outbursts aside. In addition to holding a seat in Congress for three terms as a representative for El Paso, O’Rourke is a strong believer in matters like safety for LGBTQ individuals, gun reform and funds for education, making him a popular choice for young American voters.

Aside from his beliefs and ability to answer prompts in Spanish, what is it about O’Rourke that has garnered this much support? Perhaps due to his nationwide tours, public image, progressive platforms, or his ability to touch the hearts of low-income communities, O’Rourke has certainly gained traction within the Democratic party throughout his campaign.

However, many wonder how O’Rourke could logically even enter the race for president after failing to win his own state, and question his ability to hold a position that he seemingly has inadequate experience for. It is questionable what a Beto O’Rourke nation would look like, considering he was unable to vote consistently in accordance to his beliefs as an El Paso representative, according to voting archives.

O’Rourke voted for bills such as FOSTA/SESTA, (which negatively affects sex workers), a bill providing a minimum prison sentence of 15 years for teens who participate in sexting, The Thin Blue Line Act (which in some cases sentences those responsible for police officer deaths to the death penalty) and The Protect and Serve Act, (allowing harm against a police officer to result in 10 years to life in prison).

As a Texas-raised candidate, O’Rourke is expected to vote more conservatively than the average Democrat, but is this really the belief system we want sitting in the Oval Office? What we have now isn’t much better, but do we want a consistent line of leaders that will continue to criminalize things such as poverty, immigration status or abortion access?

Statistically speaking, if O’Rourke is destined to be the final Democratic candidate to face Trump in his reelection, he would be staggeringly less likely to win in the end, due to the “incumbent advantage.”

Trump is recognizable not only by the millions of dollars in support he has collected but by his name alone, and is essentially guaranteed reelection in the case that O’Rourke is his opponent. Studies show that incumbent members of the house of representatives seeking reelection win at a rate above 80%, which is too big of a risk when another potential Trump presidency is looming.

If there is anything possible to save us from the terrors of Trump and the incumbent advantage, it would have to be a strong, united front. With the staggering amount of Democratic candidates in the game, it is clear to see that the lovable and charismatic O’Rourke may be a bit in over his head.

