Devon Skinner, David Muñoz-Sarabia elected for 2021-2022 SGA Presidenct, Vice President with continued record-low turnout
Students elected Devon Skinner and David Muñoz-Sarabia as the 2021-2022 Student Government Association’s president and vice president, with turnout decreasing about 6.5 percent from last year’s election.
Skinner and Muñoz-Sarabia secured victory with 589 votes or 60 percent of the total vote. This put them at five votes above outgoing SGA President Michael Luecke and Vice President Cameron Combs, who won with 584 votes in the last election. 1,002 undergraduates voted, or 3.4 percent of the total population. This is down 70 total voters from last year.
As reported last year, turnout continued to decline from previous years. 1,072 students voted in 2020, 1,265 in 2019 and 1,897 in 2018.
The two ran on the “This Starts Now” campaign which focuses on making SGA more accessible to students, addressing transportation concerns and improving on diverse representation within and outside of SGA.
