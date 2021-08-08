Dillas Quesadillas brings tasty treat to Denton

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many business owners found themselves closing their doors due to the financial strain it placed on people across the country. While the great city of Denton, where I was born, has lost plenty of businesses and restaurants over the last year, some newer places have been coming up, such as Dillas Quesadillas — pronounced “Dill-uhs.”

Dillas opened its doors in Denton in June and is known for its quesadillas across a handful of locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. As someone who’s lived in Texas my entire life and enjoys Mexican food, I was excited to see what the hype is all about. Dillas is the creation of founder Kyle Gordon, who thought of the idea during his junior year of college in the early 2000s. He came up with the concept, drew sketches and thought up recipes for the menu.

The name Dillas was inspired by an iconic scene from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.” For those who don’t know the scene or haven’t seen the film, first of all, check it out. Second, the scene in question shows Napoleon Dynamite returning home from school and at one point asking his grandma, who raises him and his older brother Kip, what there is to eat. Napoleon’s grandmother, who’s clearly exasperated by his question, tells him, “Knock it off, Napoleon. Make yourself a dang quesaDILLA.” And from that scene, Dillas’ name was born.

After years of working at different restaurants to gain the experience necessary to open his own, Kyle proved himself as having the skills necessary to open Dillas. Through the combination of a well-picked first location in Plano, fantastic employees, financial backing and delicious meals, Dillas has been serving many satisfied customers ever since. It took time for Kyle to get his restaurant off of the ground, but he was able to get it done and provide excellent meals for his customers since.

Recently, I had the chance to visit the Denton location to live out the full Dillas experience, and I enjoyed it immensely. Not only was the atmosphere inviting and comforting, but the service from the employees was spot on. My meal was brought out in perfect timing and the staff provided an excellent experience when I was there. I ordered the Fluffy, which is a set of quesadillas that consisted of a bean spread, bacon, fries and the hatch queso drizzle and was served with a cheese blend jalapeño ranch. The pricing was also reasonable and not too expensive. Along with the Fluffy, I also ordered a side of Gorilla Fries, which are French fries drenched in hatch chile queso with pieces of bacon. The flavor combination of the Fluffy and the Gorilla Fries was out of this world. To close it all out with some dessert, I had one of the chocolate chip cookies, and it was the perfect balance of soft and chewy.

Overall, Dillas is an amazing restaurant. Across the quesadilla experience itself, the customer service and unique restaurant model, my newfound love for Dillas is unmatched. I can see myself returning to Dillas time and time again, not only to enjoy the Fluffy again but also to try the other quesadillas and Gorilla Chips, which is the nacho equivalent of the Gorilla Fries. Next time you find yourself on Loop 288, check the place out and experience it for yourself. There are also locations in Plano, Frisco, McKinney, as well as two locations in Louisiana — Bossier City and Shreveport.