Dining Services outlines changes to combat COVID-19

Dining Services outlines changes to combat COVID-19

August 28
Dining Services outlined some steps it is taking to combat COVID-19 spread, such as contactless entry, limited capacity and an option to take food to go, in a UNT Today email sent out Wednesday.

With contactless entry, guests will now swipe their own ID cards. While cash is not currently being accepted in the dining halls, cash is accepted at retail restaurants across campus.

Dining Services has also reduced the capacity of all dining halls and their queues to 50 percent and offers covered outdoor seating near Maple and Kerr Halls as well as throughout campus.

All dining halls will offer takeout “for a limited time.” Salad stations are now fully serviced by staff to reduce contact.

“Grab-and-go” boxed meals will also be available for one Meal Plan swipe to “minimize wait times and promote social distancing.”

Dining Services are placing signs and posts encouraging six-foot distancing.

Single-use disposables are another change listed on the Dining Services response webpage, which states it is committed to environmental sustainability and this addition will be “phased out as safety permits.”

Guests with the Unlimited Everyday Weekday Plan will only be allowed one swipe per hour to manage room capacities. Meanwhile, Flex “can be used anytime.”

Hours for dining halls and retail restaurants, as well as information on meal plans, are available on the Dining Services website.

Featured Image: Mean Green Café employee assists student with their food on Feb. 10, 2020. All dining services will follow more precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

covid-19dining hallDining Servicesmeal plansretail restaurants
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

