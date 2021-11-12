Movie review scores should not deter viewer enjoyment

With “Eternals” out, fans and haters alike can go to their local movie theater and form their own opinion on what they think of the latest Marvel film. It is really fortunate there wasn’t a huge meltdown from fans because of a misleading number from a website with little credibility!

All jokes aside, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got to see something they have never seen before: a film with a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. This led to an extreme amount of arguing and finger-pointing, once again showing everyone how the internet is a terrible place to spend your free time.

There are a couple of parties at fault here, so let’s start at the top of the list and work our way down. Rotten Tomatoes is a website where films are scored based on if a critic gives a positive or negative review. For example, because eight critics could give one movie a seven out of ten, and all eight critics gave it a positive review, the film would have a 100 percent rating. There are other websites out there such as IMDb and Metacritic where their scoring system is much more cut and clear.

This is not the biggest part of the problem, but it is certainly the root of it, so my only suggestion is to never take anything Rotten Tomatoes says to heart. With the way the internet is, it seems like those critics will say whatever they need to say in order to get their name on the poster of the movie they are reviewing.

Next up are the MCU fans. As one myself, it is no secret there is a bias when it comes to reviewers watching anything Marvel-related. Some of those movies are absolute stinkers, but they have the “Certified Fresh” logo next to their name so all is well, right? To put it as simply as I can, there should be no argument or discourse because of a movie’s review score. This is not football, and we should not be keeping track of what franchise has the best ratings. I know the message seems pretty obvious here, but you would be surprised at some of the digital warfare I have seen on social media these last few weeks.

It is unfortunate for these scores to come out before the movie is released because it can give the viewers certain preconceived notions. MCU fans have gotten practically everything they have ever wanted so far, so to see discourse over a review score for a movie, which hadn’t been released yet, is pure madness.

There are movies like John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” which was torn to shreds when it first came out, but now it is regarded as one of the greatest horror movies ever made. Just because a couple of critics didn’t like the movie doesn’t mean you will dislike it too. Another downside to reviews coming out before the movie is released is fans make a point to like the movie before they even see it.

Make decisions for yourself. It is okay not to like something, even if everyone around you thinks it is great. We start to lose grip of how things should be when people get mad at one another just because of a different opinion of a movie. At the end of the day, no one is going to have the same opinion about a movie, and creating discourse about things like critic scores will just create a terribly bumpy road for films and audiences alike in the future.