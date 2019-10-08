North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Disney should give diverse princesses their own big screen movies

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Disney should give diverse princesses their own big screen movies

Disney should give diverse princesses their own big screen movies
October 08
18:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd October, 2019 Edition

3rd October, 2019 Edition

In 2016, Disney introduced the princess, Elena of Avalor. After being marketed as the first Latina princess, it seemed like it was going to be something big.

When she was first announced, I thought Disney was going to give her a movie. I was excited about the possibility of the on-screen representation and what it could mean for younger generations.

But, I never heard much about her again and forgot about her entirely. Some people don’t even know she exists. 

She got her own show on Disney Junior, but that simply isn’t enough.

She’s independent and rules her own kingdom without a man. I mean what’s not to like?

Disney recently announced that they’re bringing in a new Latina Jewish princess to make an appearance on her show. Her name has yet to be revealed, but her debut will be on an episode to be aired sometime in December.

These diverse princesses should be getting their own larger stories and more time on the big screen. It would be interesting to see her incorporated with Elena in a big screen movie. 

It’s been said that she isn’t even considered an actual Disney princess, either. But, why can’t she be? Instead of countless remakes, Disney should shift its focus on evolving it’s brand in this way. 

Kids love movies and would love to feel seen. It would give the princesses more promotion and even more recognition.

No, this isn’t about why there should be fewer white princesses. Instead, it is more about why there should be more brown princesses and other more diverse ones, too. Why settle for just having a smaller screen one or feeling like you’re asking for too much if you want more? 

Sofia the First, another princess introduced on Disney Junior, is a mixed heritage princess. It would’ve been cool to see her story play out as well on a bigger scale than a television screen.

Nowadays, Disney is remaking many of their animated classics. While some of them sound promising, the execution can turn out pretty stale especially for those who compare the new live-action movie to the original animated version of it.

Executives seems to want to secure money from the previous generation and the new ones through all the remakes going on. Rehashing something already successful and popular simply comes down to the money.

Disney could be making new movies with new, refreshing characters that audience members of different ages, races and genders will enjoy.

There shouldn’t be this dependency on the nostalgia factor of marketing. It is time to move on. Instead, a new wave of princesses being added to the lineup. Even if the title of “Disney Princess” is given for pure marketing sake, for children it means so much more. 

Disney princesses are looked up to, admired, beloved and seen as a source of inspiration. A lot of us grew up watching these animated movies. Younger generations should not have to watch the same tired narrative, just now in live-action.

There are so many different kids out there so there should be all different types of princesses. Representation is important, especially during formative years. 

Diverse princesses deserve to get the same attention, praise and time on the big screen.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell

Tags
animationDisneydisney princess
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Natalie Thomas

Natalie Thomas

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION — Skyrocketing visa denials are detrimental to immigrantsby @warofsophiahttps://t.co/xlIAUAfV7h

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION — Animation is not just for kids https://t.co/FcU8hmBMi5

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION — Greta Thunberg is creating change the right wayby @Viv_Berreondohttps://t.co/TxstIAkUZY

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE — ‘The Politician’ is a fantastic candidate for your watchlistby @SeanRiedelhttps://t.co/bNn5XpaW5X

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION – Straight people have hijacked the process of coming outby @rachel_m_cardhttps://t.co/ArCsNah0sz

- 7 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.