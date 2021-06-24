North Texas Daily

Disney's 'Cruella' leaves its mark as a solid outing

Disney's 'Cruella' leaves its mark as a solid outing

June 24
2021
24th June, 2021

When it comes to Disney’s live-action remakes, they’ve definitely been considered divisive among Disney fans. On one hand, it’s been argued that the films being made into live-action remakes are as good in their original state and should be left alone, which is especially made worse when one of them turns out to not be good. Either way, I’ve never been opposed to the live-action remake treatment of Disney films as long as they turn out well, and when it comes to “Cruella,” one will likely ask, “how does it stand on its own with its quality?” There’s only one way to find out. Let’s look over the film together and sees if it’s a fabulous piece or if it’s a mess that should be disposed of as soon as possible.

Cruella, as a villainess, has always been one of Disney’s best from her iconic design, amazing outfits and willingness to go over the top with her delivery as a villain. Some villains are more subdued and subtle, but Cruella in general is the type of campy evil-doer who will always be willing to chew the scenery and play up her performance for the camera. When it comes to Disney characters who have been getting backstories and more time devoted to them recently, Cruella is one who I personally don’t mind learning the origins of. Admit it, a number of us always did wonder what drove her to become the fashionista who was willing to kidnap a bunch of Dalmatians to turn into coats. However, if one is expecting Cruella to be the way that she was in the 1961 animated classic that is “101 Dalmatians” or how Glenn Close portrayed her in the previous live-action Cruella films, this movie is not for you. This movie wants to show us a new spin on the character of Cruella, and the film does an excellent job on that front.

There are loads of pluses that this film is able to accomplish. Not only is the film able to tell Cruella’s story and keep the pacing of the film at the right length, it also knows how to keep the audience engaged. While Cruella has had some iconic portrayals acting-wise from the late and great Betty Lou Gerson in “101 Dalmatians” to Glenn Close in the 1996 and 2000 “Dalmatians” films, Emma Stone gives one of the best performances I’ve ever seen her give in this film. She plays up every emotion Cruella is going through flawlessly as she easily portrays Cruella the villainess as well as her other persona, Ella/Estella. In general, all of the actors and actresses who performed in this film did an excellent job with their performances and were very engaging when on-screen, especially Emma Stone as Cruella and Emma Thompson as the Baroness. 

The setting of the film is also spot on. Having it set in London during the 70’s, especially during the decade’s punk rock era, is a stroke of genius since it allows the movie to have a breathtaking scope to it with its cinematography, scenery and costumes. The costuming is amazing and the individual who made the outfits should be praised for their talents. When watching this film, I felt like I was seeing someone’s life as it would’ve been during the time period they were in. As a history buff, I don’t enjoy when a film is set during a specific time period or era and throws in references to things or events that wouldn’t have been around or have happened at the time. If the film had thrown in modern linguistics or phrasings, it would have caused the film to become dated much sooner than needed.

Overall, it’s hard to find any flaws in this film. The only nitpick I would point out is how it’s yet another film that pulls one of my big storytelling pet peeves: killing off a mother figure/mom. Seriously, can Hollywood stop doing this? It’s usually unnecessary in a story and it generally grinds my gears. Either way, this film’s loads of fun, and I would highly recommend checking it out.

Final rating: 5/5

Courtesy Disney

About Author

Grant Tittle

Grant Tittle

