DJ LiTEBRiTE shines in and out of local music scene

Jalen Dorsey, also known by his stage name DJ LiTEBRiTE, is a prominent figure in the Oklahoma City DJ scene trying to shed some light onto the music scene in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Before pursuing DJing, Jalen attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a basketball scholarship. Jalen said when he was in college, he lost the scholarship and needed to make money.

“My dad suggested that I have a side hustle when I got to school,” Jalen said. “My dad had done some DJing on the side, so he was passing some equipment onto me.”

Without his basketball scholarship, Jalen was able to put more time into developing his DJing. Despite having a fanbase in Oklahoma City, Jalens travels back and forth between his hometown and the DFW area in order to grow his career while still staying close to his original fans.

“My fan base is really big [in Oklahoma City],” Jalen said. “When [my family] started looking at moving to Texas, I’d always known that what I built here, I’m going to have to find a way to continue to grow it.”

Aside from DJing, Jalen also organizes his own gigs and markets himself in order to draw in more clients.

“I feel like the entrepreneur starts to add facets to the DJ,” Jalen said. “That’s what I kind of started to do because there aren’t many DJs who are DJs and something else. When you begin to work with vendors [who] see that you have additional [skills], it kind of sets you apart from the pack.”

Jalen said he finds that entrepreneurial ideals and DJing go together, due to DJs and entrepreneurs having to use similar skills.

“As an entrepreneur there, there’s a lot of pace-setting, there’s a lot of working on your own, there’s a lot self-promotion,” Jalen said. “Figuring out what field, what career you’re going to be in with that entrepreneurship, whether you have a drop-shipping business or you have a T-shirt selling business. When [DJing and entrepreneurship] come together, it feels natural because as a DJ, you’re just having to go get everything for yourself, essentially.”

Jalen mixes with a variety of music genres. His “open format” mixing helps DJs connect with their fans by being able to play almost everything fans think to recommend. Though Jalen has no musical training, he said he mixes his music according to what he likes.

“DJs who are musicians listen to a song and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s in [a specific] key,’ and they will not mix two songs together that aren’t in the same key or that aren’t similar,” Jalen said. “For me, I’m a little more free. I’m like, ‘Well, as long as the songs sound good when you blend them together,’ but [technicalities aren’t] something I’m worried about.”

Jalen said this musical freedom allows him to mix more songs between genres with ease without worrying about musical technicalities. DJ Tangerine, one of Jalen’s DJ friends, says Jalen should not only credit his success to having a lot of things to bring to the table, but also to letting his personality shine through his DJing.

“Jalen’s emotions come through his mixes,” DJ Tangerine said. “It’s easy to see his energy shine in the way he delivers music to an audience.”

Jalen’s wife, Shelby Dorsey, said that Jalen’s DJing has a way of uniting any crowd.

“I’ve always thought he was a really creative DJ who tries to get all different types of people vibing with him,” Shelby said. “He was so gifted in getting that diverse crowd and vibing together.”

Featured Image: Jalen Dorsey, also known as DJ LiTEBRiTE, demonstrates the equipment he utilizes while DJing events. Dorsey incorporates analog records with his digital mixing equipment. Image by: Will Baldwin.