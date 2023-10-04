Doja Cat bites back at critics in her 4th studio album

Welcome to Doja Cat’s dark fantasy: with pearl spiders, demons and a crimson-dripped Doja. She is no longer the sweet, playful soul many fans once knew.

In her new album, “Scarlet,” Doja is not only proving herself as a rapper, but introducing herself as an updated version of herself — one that is less bark and more bite.

“Scarlet” is Doja’s response to her controversy months prior, when she told a fan on Twitter that she didn’t “even know them.” She also called it “embarrassing” that her fans called themselves Kittens when asked if she loved her fan base. Since then, many people have been turning their backs on her.

The album’s first song is “Paint The Town Red,” where Doja opens with “Bitch I said what I said.” She establishes how she feels about her statements about the old Doja and how she simply does not care what others say, setting the tone for the rest of the album. Doja stands her ground against trolls and people looking down on her new energy as she states repeatedly that she is happy with who she is now.

“Attention” is the song that truly addresses how she has grown as a person, with lyrics such as, “I am not afraid to say shit with my chest/I’m sad that you really thought your ass was above me/You follow me, but you don’t really care about the music.” Doja shows how fed up she is with people trying to diss her and her style.

Before debuting “Attention,” Doja released a statement sharing how she has stopped caring about whether people like her. She feels free, and it is more about the music than the person behind the track.

Of course, these are not the only songs that are important on Doja’s track. “Ouchies,” “Balut,” “WYM Freestyle” and “97” are testimonies to her standing her ground. Each of them declares how much the artist will stand by her side no matter who does not stand with her.

“Love Life” embodies Doja’s newfound sense of freedom. She finally feels like she is creating the art she was meant to and living the life she has worked so hard for.

The artist’s newfound creativity is expressed in lyrics like “I love it when my life’s like this/ I love showing them brand new tracks/They love when I embrace my flaws/I love it when they doin’ the same.” Through half of the album, you hear the confidence she starts feeling not only in the music she produces but in herself.

Doja also pulled romantic cyber beats in her tracks “Agora Hills,” “Often” and “Can’t Wait.” Doja dishes about how good she has it with her rumored partner and how in love she is with being in love. “Can’t Wait” is the ballad of puppy love, and Doja masters the idea of a romantic ballad and ties it into her beautiful fantasy.

Listeners might envision Doja’s song “Go Off” as an anthem she would recite to herself in the mirror every time she gets backlash. This is most evident in lines like “Get your bag, don’t stop ‘cause they won’t shut up/ Lil’ mama go off, lil’ mama go off.” It is one of the top new hype songs for anyone and a reminder to focus on yourself.

“Skull and Bones” does an amazing job at following suit. Doja speaks on the conspiracy of her partnering with Satan, telling people to get a life since there are more important things than worrying about who she gave her soul to.

Doja laid down another great tracklist. “Scarlet” is not light and fun like her past three albums, but is a beautiful gesture to who she is now and a farewell to who she no longer will be.

Yes, Doja Cat is a little weird with her pretty little nightmare album, but aren’t we all?

Sophia’s rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by Bella DuBose