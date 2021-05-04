Domestic terrorism needs to be America’s first priority

When some people think about terrorism, a white American citizen might not even be a thought. It seems that we place the responsibility of terrorism on foreign countries when really, there is a plague of terrorism on our own soil that needs to be addressed.

Domestic terrorism is the violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature. This definition fits the bill for the climate in America now.

When 9/11 happened, America saw a complete shift in the way the U.S. government handles travel and safety measures. Whereas for domestic terrorism instances, alteration to the government doesn’t get this absolute consensus among government officials and U.S. citizens. While there is a certain importance to making sure things like 9/11 never happen again, terrorism on our soil happens every day and officials don’t even blink an eye.

Firearms are important to talk about before we can fully address domestic terrorism because it is the tool that most terrorists use to incite fear and intimidation.

Gun sales have soared since January 2021. More than 2 million firearms were bought early this year which is an 80% increase in gun sales, according to The Washington Post. There is an obvious correlation between guns sold and gun violence, but monetary gain outweighs the urgency of gun control.

In the past 10 years, public mass shootings have been on the rise across the country. America have become a country that supports gun rights over human lives and the proof is in the continued sale of said guns. America’s gun violence is one of the worst in the world and little to nothing has been done about it.

As presidents have entered and exited their position, the impact they have had on the fate of domestic terrorism remains prevalent in American society. Presidents have a definite impact on the way minorities are treated.

For example, former President Donald Trump played a huge part in the violence against Asian Americans. His statements about the Coronavirus being the “Chinese virus,” became the catalyst for hate crimes all around the country. His entire presidency was filled with domestic terrorism events, from the storming of the Capitol to police killings of Black people, and he never did anything about it. Now, people of color remain more unsafe than they were before, trapped in a country that doesn’t prioritize their safety.

Even before Trump, his predecessors wanted to solve terrorism by restricting the movement among our borders. However, I think we have all of our priorities forced into one place. How can you fix an outside problem when a lot of Americans don’t even feel safe in their own communities? We try to keep people out, but the people who live here are fighting daily battles. There is a lot we need to work on within our own country before we can even think about protection against outside forces.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas