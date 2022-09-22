‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama goes beyond typical gossip

To be envious of those not in the loop on the “Don’t Worry Darling” drama is an understatement. The latest heap of Hollywood gossip has entertained fans of the upcoming film over the last couple of weeks, with the situation coming to an intense climax at the Venice International Film Festival.

Cast and crew supposedly hating each other to the point of avoiding eye contact is enough drama to have any tabloid foaming at the mouth. Of course, underneath the rubble of this rather meaningless situation, the aspects that require serious attention are being completely swept under the rug.

The film centers on Florence Pugh and Harry Styles who play husband and wife in a strange ‘50s-esque neighborhood. The drama surrounding the film started with now debunked rumors that Styles was being paid $2.5 million while Pugh, a seasoned actress, was being paid $700,000.

Director Olivia Wilde has confirmed there is no truth to the rumors. When the director of the film comes out and asks you to take her word you’d expect the public to do so, yet Wilde’s trustworthiness is weathered due to her previous deception.

Before there was Styles, Shia LaBeouf was set to portray Pugh’s husband in the film. In an article from The Things, it was implied by Wilde that LaBeouf was making things uncomfortable for Pugh, and it was best to fire him from the film. Wilde inferred she acted in Pugh’s best interest.

This narrative all came to a screeching halt when LaBeouf came out saying he quit the film and was not fired. Then, a video was released showing Wilde asking for LaBeouf to come back. In the same video, Wilde refers to the whole situation as a wake-up call for Pugh and claims if she would commit a bit more, the entire situation could work itself out.

While Wilde claims there is a lack of context in the video, the amount of times the story has appeared to change is enough to raise some eyebrows.

While it may be funny that Styles refers to the upcoming film as feeling “like a movie,” other more alarming issues were put on the back shelf. There are many statements from parties involved that constantly contradict one another, but it seems everyone can agree no one has suffered from this more than Pugh.

Her body language at the film festival made it seem like she was attending out of politeness. The entire experience seems to be one she would like to move past. It’s probably for the best the public move past it as well.

It’s unfortunate that Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine (a spokesperson for Pine denied the claims) took priority over the well-being of an actress who was very clearly mistreated. Any look a cast member gave to the other was dissected by thousands hoping it would give just a bit more insight into the drama.

For better or for worse, all of this drama took away from the movie. There are more people than just actors who work on these films, and now all that will be associated with “Don’t Worry Darling” is endless drama.

Coworkers do not have to be the best of friends to get their job done. Instead of accepting that, spectators were doing everything they could to read into this situation. Soon the film is going to release and all the drama will be released with it. As entertaining as the drama is, it’s just another example of investing too much time into the lives of famous people.

