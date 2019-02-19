North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Dose of Horror Episode 1: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’, greed and a critique so limiting, it’s emotionally draining

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Dose of Horror Episode 1: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’, greed and a critique so limiting, it’s emotionally draining

Dose of Horror Episode 1: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’, greed and a critique so limiting, it’s emotionally draining
February 19
11:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Welcome to Dose of Horror, a biweekly podcast with each episode focusing on a pre-selected film to be dissected. The first part of the episode is a spoiler-free discussion about the film, and the second part dives right into our grievances and praise, followed up by some news.

In a genre full of tropes, clichés and Wilhelm screams, horror is a category where the exceptional films shine bright and the horrible ones are solidified in infamy forever.

Dose writers Christina Palomo, Spencer Kain and Zack Helms are a ragtag team that has come together in this collaborative effort to discuss horror flicks for the entertainment of themselves. At the end of the day, it’s just a trio of nerds discussing their passion.

In the very first episode of Dose of Horror, the Pod Squad discuss “Velvet Buzzsaw”, a Netflix original that takes place in the heat of the greedy Los Angeles art scene. Horror ensues. Is it really horror, though? Our hosts discuss trailer vs. perspective, what original content from streaming services means for horror, and the crisscrossing of genres.

Less of a podcast, more of a club, the selected movie to be placed on the chopping block of the next podcast is announced at the end of every episode. Follow along and join in on the discussion!

Tags
Dose of HorrorDose of Horror Podcastfilmhorrormovie reviewmoviespodcastthe doseupcoming movies
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Christina Palomo

Christina Palomo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
    Sorry, no posts were found.

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
14th February, 2019 Edition

14th February, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Combining different beats and keys, DJ LiGHTBRiTE uses his “open format” mixing to bring unique sounds to his fans. https://t.co/zz2PP6f97H

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Making a 12-year dream come to life, Golden Boy Coffee Co. brews up its own special sense of community.https://t.co/NHUQCbZVPB

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @bayyleigh_: UGH I LOVE KEEGAN EVEN MORE https://t.co/ALtN8Nu3by

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @UNTPolice: #UNT, did you know it's #LoveYourPetDay! Our pet, 🐶#K9Keegan, also has a day job. Photos by Paige Bruneman - NT Daily https:…

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Keegan supports student media, too💚 https://t.co/MMG2QQUcHq

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.