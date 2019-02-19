Dose of Horror Episode 1: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’, greed and a critique so limiting, it’s emotionally draining

Welcome to Dose of Horror, a biweekly podcast with each episode focusing on a pre-selected film to be dissected. The first part of the episode is a spoiler-free discussion about the film, and the second part dives right into our grievances and praise, followed up by some news.

In a genre full of tropes, clichés and Wilhelm screams, horror is a category where the exceptional films shine bright and the horrible ones are solidified in infamy forever.

Dose writers Christina Palomo, Spencer Kain and Zack Helms are a ragtag team that has come together in this collaborative effort to discuss horror flicks for the entertainment of themselves. At the end of the day, it’s just a trio of nerds discussing their passion.

In the very first episode of Dose of Horror, the Pod Squad discuss “Velvet Buzzsaw”, a Netflix original that takes place in the heat of the greedy Los Angeles art scene. Horror ensues. Is it really horror, though? Our hosts discuss trailer vs. perspective, what original content from streaming services means for horror, and the crisscrossing of genres.

Less of a podcast, more of a club, the selected movie to be placed on the chopping block of the next podcast is announced at the end of every episode. Follow along and join in on the discussion!