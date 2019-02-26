North Texas Daily

Dose of Horror Episode 1: 'Velvet Buzzsaw', greed and a critique so limiting, it's emotionally draining

Dose of Horror Episode 1: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’, greed and a critique so limiting, it’s emotionally draining
February 26
08:30 2019
Dose of Horror is a biweekly podcast with each episode focusing on a preselected film to be dissected. The first part of the episode is a spoiler-free discussion and the second part dives right into our grievances and praise, followed up by some news.

Christina, Spencer and Zack are a ragtag team of writers for The Dose who decided to come together in this collaborative effort to discuss horror flicks for the entertainment of no one but themselves.

But, why horror?

For the love of horror! In a genre full of tropes, clichés and Wilhelm screams, horror is a category where the exceptional films shine bright and the horrible ones are solidified in infamy forever. At the end of the day, it’s just a trio of nerds discussing their passion.

Less of a podcast, more of a club, the selected movie to be placed on the chopping block of the next podcast is announced at the end of every episode. Follow along and join in on the discussion!

In the very first episode of Dose of Horror, the Pod Squad discuss Velvet Buzzsaw, a Netflix original taking place in the heat of the greedy art scene in Los Angeles. Horror ensues. Is it really horror, though? Our hosts discuss trailer vs. perspective, what original content from streaming services means for horror, and the crisscrossing of genres.

Dose of HorrorDose of Horror Podcastmovie reviewthe dose
Christina Palomo

Christina Palomo

