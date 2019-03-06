Dose of Horror – Episode 2: ‘Happy Death Day 2U’

Dose of Horror is a biweekly podcast that dissects a horror film for each episode. The first part of the episode is a spoiler-free discussion and the second part dives right into our grievances and praise, followed up by some news.

In a genre full of tropes, clichés and Wilhelm screams, horror is a category where the exceptional films shine bright and the horrible ones are solidified in infamy forever.

Dose writers Zack Helms, Spencer Kain and Christina Palomo are a ragtag team that has come together in this collaborative effort to discuss horror flicks for the entertainment of themselves. At the end of the day, it’s just a trio of nerds discussing their passion.

In the second episode, the Pod Squad discusses “Happy Death Day 2U,” the second installment of a comedy–slasher franchise directed by Christopher Landon. The gang skates around spoiler territory and reviews grievances with the movie’s direction. The gang also neglects the news segment entirely and end up going on a tangent about revivals and reminisces on horror movie first loves.