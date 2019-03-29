North Texas Daily

Dose of Horror- Episode 3: ‘Suspiria’

Dose of Horror- Episode 3: 'Suspiria'

March 29
2019
Dose of Horror is a biweekly podcast that dissects a horror film for each episode. The first part of the episode is a spoiler-free discussion and the second part dives right into our grievances and praise, followed up by some news.

In a genre full of tropes, clichés and Wilhelm screams, horror is a category where the exceptional films shine bright and the horrible ones are solidified in infamy forever.

Dose writers Christina Palomo, Spencer Kain and Zack Helms are a ragtag team that has come together in this collaborative effort to discuss horror flicks for the entertainment of themselves. At the end of the day, it’s just a trio of nerds discussing their passion.

In the third episode of Dose of Horror, the Pod Squad discusses the Luca Guadagnino-directed “Suspiria.” Less of a podcast and more of a club, the selected movie to be placed on the chopping block of the next podcast is announced at the end of every episode. Follow along and join in on the discussion!

