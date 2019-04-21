North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Dose of Horror – Episode 4: Sophomore Slump, Muddy Metaphors & “Us”

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Dose of Horror – Episode 4: Sophomore Slump, Muddy Metaphors & “Us”

Dose of Horror – Episode 4: Sophomore Slump, Muddy Metaphors & “Us”
April 21
17:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dose of Horror is a biweekly podcast that dissects a horror film for each episode. The first part of the episode is a spoiler-free discussion and the second part dives right into our grievances and praise, followed up by some news.

In a genre full of tropes, clichés and Wilhelm screams, horror is a category where the exceptional films shine bright and the horrible ones are solidified in infamy forever.

Dose writers Zack Helms, Spencer Kain and Christina Palomo are a ragtag team that has come together in this collaborative effort to discuss horror flicks for the entertainment of themselves. At the end of the day, it’s just a trio of nerds discussing their passion.

In the fourth episode, the Pod Squad discusses the highly anticipated sophomore film “Us” directed by up-and coming-horror filmmaker Jordan Peele. The trio navigates the hype surrounding the film and try to come to some conclusions on unclear themes in the film. Zack reveals he screams when watching scary movies, meanwhile Spencer and Christina go waaayy off topic.

Stay tuned to the end to find out the movie picked for the next episode!

Tags
Dose of Horrorfilm reviewhorror filmsJordan PeeleUs
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Christina Palomo

Christina Palomo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
7th March, 2019 Edition

7th March, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: “Only time will tell if any of these athletes make it, but they would get my vote to be enshrined in North… https://t.co/mzJVM7eMJa

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Mean Green football team’s linebackers look to prove themselves under new coach.https://t.co/1TKmbnkQij

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ZacharyACottam: Excited to have been sports editor for the Daily through this historic process. Our writers have done an outstanding jo…

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Creator and innovator Jasmine Muñoz draws inspiration from their childhood to create jewelry reminiscent of the ear… https://t.co/W72tlq8R01

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
After Mean Green tennis' performance in the C-USA Tournament, this is the first academic year since 1977-78 that ev… https://t.co/6YXmsLEdST

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.