Dose of Horror – Episode 4: Sophomore Slump, Muddy Metaphors & “Us”

Dose of Horror is a biweekly podcast that dissects a horror film for each episode. The first part of the episode is a spoiler-free discussion and the second part dives right into our grievances and praise, followed up by some news.

In a genre full of tropes, clichés and Wilhelm screams, horror is a category where the exceptional films shine bright and the horrible ones are solidified in infamy forever.

Dose writers Zack Helms, Spencer Kain and Christina Palomo are a ragtag team that has come together in this collaborative effort to discuss horror flicks for the entertainment of themselves. At the end of the day, it’s just a trio of nerds discussing their passion.

In the fourth episode, the Pod Squad discusses the highly anticipated sophomore film “Us” directed by up-and coming-horror filmmaker Jordan Peele. The trio navigates the hype surrounding the film and try to come to some conclusions on unclear themes in the film. Zack reveals he screams when watching scary movies, meanwhile Spencer and Christina go waaayy off topic.

Stay tuned to the end to find out the movie picked for the next episode!