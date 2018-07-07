Drake’s new album ‘Scorpion’ effectively stings

It seems that Drake has been on the mind of anyone who knows even a little bit about pop culture the last few months.

His feud with Pusha T and the subsequent rumors about him having a child left both his longtime fans and those that just like gossip awaiting the arrival of his new double album “Scorpion,” which dropped June 29. Would he admit he had a son? Would he respond to Pusha T and prove himself as a rapper? Are 25 songs too many?

Well, “Scorpion” had a little something for everyone.

He confirmed the existence of his son several times throughout the album, all the while delivering the rap tracks that get stuck in everyone’s head on Side A and the R&B that everyone has been asking for since 2011’s “Take Care” on Side B. On both sides, Drake takes a look at the current state of his life and society, reflecting on his successes and his shortcomings. This is an album that signals a new phase in his life and career. Is it the second coming of “Take Care?” No. However, “Scorpion” has elements his fans love, like vulnerability and storytelling, along with the perspective of someone who wants to do things a little differently. Although it could do without a few of the 25 songs, it’s an album that can be replayed because of the high volume of good content on it. It also has enough quotable lines to last people well past the end of the year.

Side A

For the first 12 songs, we get rap Drake — the Drake who battled Meek Mill and came out on top, the Drake that gave us “Worst Behavior.” Here, we get to see the confident side of the rapper. On songs like “Nonstop,” “Elevate” and “8 out of 10,” he addresses skeptics and reminds everyone of his success. There are moments when he tackles feelings (“Emotionless”) and his parents, but for the most part, he’s bragging and taking time to celebrate what he’s achieved. It’s not until “Is There More,” the last song on Side A, that we see him come down from the highs of his life and get serious with the help of an Aaliyah sample. “Is There More” perfectly ushers us into Side B, where things slow down and we get a glimpse of who he is beyond the extravagance of being a rapper.

Best songs: “Nonstop,” “Is There More” and “Sandra’s Rose”

Skip: “God’s Plan” and “Mob Ties”

Side B

Drakes dusts off his singing voice for this side. Most of the time his mixture of singing and rapping is endearing, but on “Summer Games” and “Finesse” he misses the mark, forgetting that he is a singing rapper and not a professional singer. This half of the album is more cohesive than the first — all of the songs have a darker sound and common theme of assessing relationships, including the one with his son on the track “March 14.” “Ratchet Happy Birthday” is the only one worth skipping. It strays from the aforementioned tone and just sounds out of place. “Don’t Matter To Me” is another stand-out because of the Michael Jackson feature. Drake and Jackson make a good pair, but it’s easy to forget that this is, in fact, Drake’s song because Jackson steals the show.

Best songs: “That’s How You Feel,” “In My Feelings” and “Don’t Matter To Me”

Skip: “Ratchet Happy Birthday”

My rating: 3.5/5

Featured Image: Courtesy Drake Instagram (@champagnepapi).