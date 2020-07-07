North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Dress codes turn political

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Dress codes turn political

Dress codes turn political
July 07
04:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
2nd July, 2020

2nd July, 2020

When someone applies for a job they do not think to question if they will have the right to express themselves while on the clock, but a lot of people are starting to see that maybe they should ask this question during the interview stage. While the movement was hot and in style, everyone spoke out and posted things on their social media saying that they stand in solidarity, but how much of that is true?

Everyone knows of Starbucks coffee, which is one of the largest coffeehouse chains in the world. The coffee chain stated on Twitter that “We stand in solidarity with our Black partners, customers, and communities.” While they talked about standing with the Black community it does not trickle down to their baristas and other employees. They would not allow their employees to wear anything pertaining to the BLM due to it violating their dress code policy.

In their dress code policy, it states that BLM attire was prohibited from the list of things employees can wear which also includes any type of politics, religious, personal accessories or clothing. While many store managers have been contacting senior leadership on behalf of their employees so they can express themselves on the topic. Management argued that wearing the clothing highlighting Black Lives Matter could be misunderstood and incite violence. When it comes to BLM, why is violence always in the same sentence? People are simply expressing themselves on the things that are happening to Black people in this world.

Let us pause for a second. How are they so against BLM but pro-LGBTQ+? They both fit in the same category going against their dress code policy. They are willing to support this community and even hand out buttons as well as shirts that show they support LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality. How are they different from one another? Each group protested to have equal rights just like everyone else in this world, but when we bring race into the subject it somehow changes the whole definition of protesting.

This shows that just because a company posted a statement on social media does not always mean they truly “stand” with you. The company is clearly working to protect their image and not disrupt their sales, but little did they know this would cause an uproar on social media and cause a boycott from the popular chain. The company later announces that they are partnering up with someone to create a BLM T-shirt so their employees will be able to express themselves on the subject.

Once again ladies and gentlemen we have someone who speaks hard on a topic but later changes their mind once they are tarnished in the media. The popular chain is not alone when it comes to standing against BLM. A Taco Bell in Youngstown, Ohio, fired an employee because he refused to take off his BLM mask. The employee shared a Facebook live video about him getting fired which caused people to speak out.

They then compared the movement with it being political, and that is why they do not want them wearing it at the workplace. The company later spoke out on how they never once prohibited its employees from wearing BLM masks and was working closely with the Ohio franchise after they fired an employee.

While these two companies took back their statements against their employees expressing themselves, we still have one that is standing with their decision on not allowing it. Publix supermarkets sent an employee home due to him having a mask with BLM written on it. The manager who sent the employee home did not know if the company was “Pro or Con.” In a statement sent to NBC News, Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said the company does not accept racism, but the uniform policy will hold. The teen received calls from the district manager apologizing. The manager also stated that they don’t want to be a part of political views, but the thing is Black Lives Matter is not political it is about equality.

Can someone explain to me how this movement is always seen as political?

When people are speaking out on what they believe in politics, it’s always brought up in the conversation. This movement is about Black people having the same equal rights as others, but it seems no matter how hard we fight we are always knocked back down. We just want equality like everyone else.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daija Bostic

Daija Bostic

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ is a devastating but insightful look into LGBTQ persecution in Russia📝 by… https://t.co/8otQBL43Ui

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Reopening, Safety town hall covers changes made to campus life for fall semester📝 by @IleanaGarnandhttps://t.co/dZRzOWnx8U

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Social movements aren’t online trends📝 by @IleanaGarnand 🖼 by @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/qYPvGOn2V3

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ reboot is more ‘True Detective’ than legal thriller📝 by @tarpwillhttps://t.co/QptGpTtiy2

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @BWISE_Mentoring: Thank you @ntdaily for featuring BWISE and our current scholarship program!!

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram