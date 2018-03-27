Slow start dooms men’s basketball in game one of CBI Finals

It felt like North Texas could do no wrong in the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

The Mean Green entered game one of the three-game finals series against San Francisco University winning their past three games by an average margin of victory of more than 21 points.

But all of the momentum was halted and reversed in the first eight minutes of Monday’s game on the road as the Dons (22-15) went on a 22-2 run and led North Texas 27-9, hitting seven of their first eight 3-point attempts.

The Mean Green (18-18) staged somewhat of a comeback to cut the deficit to eight at one point before losing game one 72-62.

“It definitely [woke us up],” freshman forward Zachary Simmons said of San Francisco’s early run. “We had started to get a little bit outside of ourselves and get away from who we really are. That just reminded us that we have to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

The Dons entered the game shooting only 33.5 percent from deep against a Mean Green defense which was in the 90th percentile in team 3-point percentage defense.

Apparently, San francisco cared little for the stats as they shot a staggering 12-of-18 from 3-point range in the first half. A number strong enough to carry them to the victory despite shooting just 2-of-15 from behind the arc in the second half.

“They ran some really great offense and moved the ball and really made us guard when they were in the halfcourt,” head coach Grant McCasland said. “[Then] we missed some shots early and they were able to run in transition and we didn’t do a good enough job matching up. The pace of the game got away from us early.”

The North Texas shooters that torched the field in the first three rounds of the tournament could not find the same air space from defenders. The Mean Green ended the night shooting 4-of-21 on 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart went 3-of-8 from 3-point land and led the team in scoring with 15 points.

The lanes were also congested for much of the game, leading to tough finishes, kickouts and dump downs for sophomore point guard Ryan Woolridge. Woolridge finished the game with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting with three assists and three turnovers.

The Mean Green finished with eight total assists, less than half of their season average.

“Everybody tried to get it back by themselves,” McCasland said. “They gave us lanes to the basket but we weren’t quite playing well enough together.”

Simmons finished the game with a CBI record 22 rebounds as well as 10 points, but as the anchor of the defense struggled at times with the action the Dons presented.

The North Texas guards often were beat on backdoor cuts and the offense came easy in the first half. In the second half, however, San Francisco shot only 28.6 percent. The Mean Green settled in, but were unable to come out with the win.

“They had a lot of different actions in similar looks,” Simmons said. “You didn’t know what was coming. You started preparing for something and they hit you with something else, so it was something we had to get used to.”

Now the series heads to Denton for game two and McCasland looks to have his team fully adjusted going in.

“When we started the game maybe we were too casual, then we started playing the way we need to play in order to win,” McCasland said. “What’s fun about a series is you get another chance to come back and even the score. We would’ve liked to win [the series] in two, but the bottom line is we gotta win on Wednesday.”

Up next: North Texas returns to Denton for game two of the best-of-three series on Wednesday at 7:30.

Featured image: North Texas freshman forward Zachary Simmons (24) shoots the ball against Texas-El Paso. , Saturday, March, 3, 2018, Super Pit in Denton, Texas. Jake King/