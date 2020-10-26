Eating the rich will be a tasty revolution

While thousands upon thousands starve, three Americans — Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg — have obtained enough wealth to pull those thousands out of the trenches of poverty. How can it get to a point where the gap between the wealthy and the poor is so large that “eating the rich” has become the slogan for a much-needed revolution in the unethical income inequality of the U.S.?

It would take $175.3 billion to pull every American above the poverty line. By comparison, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is worth about $25 billion more than that. While he lays his head down on the finest sheets money can buy, America’s homeless are subject to sleeping on concrete slabs and continuously searching for their next meals.

This year the overall minimum wage amount of the U.S. as a whole was a whopping $7.25. We allow those less fortunate to work hours upon hours for this amount but let others reach the highest pinnacles of wealth most people will never see in their entire lifetime. This vast disconnect is one of the major problems in the United States, yet there is no general consensus of this being an issue among the top 10 percent and politicians of America.

It is baffling to see the comparison of how the rich live compared to those in poverty. In America, one wouldn’t think there are people who are barely scraping by in order to live. America is overflowing with pride for itself but picks who to care about, and if you make less than what is deemed acceptable, you are forgotten and neglected.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said it best: “The game is rigged.” The game, being America’s misconstrued treatment of those it deems less important, isn’t just rigged though. It is completely shattered, broken and in dire need of either some major super glue or a total rearrangement of the parts altogether.

The issue of income equality has been around since the development of America and has still not been completely rectified. Unfortunately, money rules the world, and the more you have, the more control you have in government policies and sway among the political world. Our own president is a multi-millionaire but got away with paying only $750 in taxes because his company was apparently at an “income deficit”. It is strange to see because poor men usually don’t have a plethora of luxuries like six residences and their own private aircraft service, but what do I know?

“Eating the rich,” isn’t as cannibalistic as it sounds. The slogan has been a part of American culture for decades. Whether it be the hook of an Aerosmith song or a common slogan on TikTok, the phrase has been recycled for quite a long time. It means rewiring the government to care about those less fortunate and taking away the monopolistic power of the few people who have obtained insane amounts of wealth. It is a call to action and a cry for change.

There is an unspoken immorality of being filthy rich. There are people in this country who cannot afford to bury their loved ones, mothers who can’t buy the needed supplies for their children, and college students who work hard to obtain a degree that will more than likely not even get them in the top 10 percent of the wealth bracket. Yet, people have the audacity to cut corners so they don’t have to pay a little extra tax money.

The continuous failure of America to do what is right and protect those who need it causes for a change. Without a systemic revolution, there will continue to be a lack of equality for the people who make America efficient – those who work hard every day and scrape to make a life for themselves while others have gotten rich at the expense of our pockets. It is time to shed light on those who get away with their supposed tax amount by creating their own personal loopholes and rules. Greed has reared its ugly head long enough.

So sharpen your butter knives and ready your forks because the income inequality of the U.S. needs to be fixed, and we know who all is responsible.

Featured Illustration by Durga Bhavana