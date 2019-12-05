Edible Arrangements selling CBD products in North Texas is a unique step to normalization

Edible Arrangements will begin selling CBD infused food across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Earlier last month, the company introduced a new product line called “Incredible Edibles” that will include CBD infused products such as smoothies and fruits dipped in chocolate.

Twenty-five Edible Arrangement stores throughout North Texas have debuted the new CBD edibles, as well as 10 other stores located in Tarrant County.

CBD stores have recently started popping up throughout North Texas that sell products ranging from gummy edibles to pure CBD oil. A lot of confusion and talk has been circulating around what CBD actually is. According to the Dallas Morning News, “CBD products, which are made from hemp, were legalized in Texas in mid 2019 — though Texans had found CBD goods on store shelves for years.”

On June 1, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the legalization of CBD products which is when many companies and small businesses decided to start selling CBD-infused products to the public.

CBD does not contain any THC, which is a compound that gives individuals a “high” feeling when smoking marijuana. These “Incredible Edibles” are definitely an innovative way to introduce CBD to those who may be curious about it.

CBD has been a hot topic ever since the US Farm Bill went into effect. On Nov. 26, the FDA issued warnings about illegally adding CBD to foods or selling it as a dietary supplement.

According to CBS DFW, “Officials say while it’s not illegal to sell products that aren’t approved by the FDA, it is illegal to add certain drug ingredients to products unless they’re approved food additives — CBD is not. According to FDA guidelines, CBD is also not characterized as a dietary supplement.”

While CBD has not been approved by the FDA, the products which are prescribed with CBD and Epidiolex have been used to help treat childhood epilepsy. With the growing amount of concerns after warnings have been sent out, the CBD products are still marked as unsafe.

Until the FDA has further evidence of the effects of CBD, the future of CBD products may further be put on hold.

However, even though there has been a huge debate about whether CBD is effective or not, I still think businesses that sell CBD products should embrace their target audience. Even if members of that audience are children and adults with issues that are using it as a form of relief or treatment.

While it may be the start of a new business idea, I feel that it should be looked over with much precaution. Everyone should know what the products contain and where they’re getting it from, especially after the long confusion about whether it’s safe or not.

But, with Edible Arrangements trying to dabble into something new with CBD products, I feel that it could stall their overall opportunity to sell CBD products, but this is a really creative and interesting way to get in to the booming CBD business even with so many people cautious about it. Either way, it’s still up to the person’s discretion to consume CBD products or not, but I feel Edible Arrangements is taking a bold step in normalizing these products.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell