Editorial: MSOJ Restructure deserves collaboration, faculty input

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Executive Dean Albert Bimper Jr. shared a proposal to restructure CLASS with a three-member task force on Sept. 14. The interim layout reorganized several aspects of the college, most directly impacting the status and structure of the Mayborn School of Journalism into separate departments.

The proposed dismembering of MSOJ reflects a lack of insight from those most connected to the school and needlessly risks the reputation of a respected program.

Bimper has demonstrated a commitment to change at the MSOJ throughout the proposal process, but has not utilized resources available to make those changes effective. When Bimper met with MSOJ faculty and staff at the first and only meeting with the school at the beginning of the semester, he made no mention of any plans to alter the makeup of the journalism school.

Several weeks later, Bimper gave an already-structured layout to MSOJ Associate Dean Jim Mueller, without any insight from the faculty it would most affect — including MSOJ Dean Andrea Miller. According to an interview with the North Texas Daily, she was made aware of the restructuring by Mueller after he was already assigned to Bimper’s task force overseeing the changes.

Miller then held an impromptu meeting with MSOJ faculty and staff on Friday, Sept. 20 to discuss the potential changes, and what it could mean for the future of the university’s journalism programs. The details of the meeting came as a shock to many, considering Bimper’s recent appointment.

Prior to his arrival at the university in July, Bimper worked at Colorado State University in a variety of administrative positions, most recently as the Interim Director of the School of Education. Bimper has evident experience through a number of past executive roles in academic environments. His extensive resume should have made him intimately aware how leaders should prioritize communication and transparency.

While Bimper does have experience in academia, Bimper has no prior experience related to journalism. No university admin is expected to be an expert in every field of their colleges’ specialties, but every leader should utilize the experienced team they have available to them.

MSOJ’s success is built mainly upon its diversely accomplished faculty and staff. Students at the school get to learn from some of the best in their field. Professors, advisors and lecturers alike have resumes chronicling accolades ranging from decades-long careers in the media industry to prestigious awards, including Emmys and Pulitzer Prizes.

Outside of task force discussions, the proposed restructure was designed without any direct input from MSOJ professors or administration. Bimper made no contact with faculty and staff on what potential designs would be most effective — blindsiding crucial members of the school on adverse changes made to their work environment. Educators should be at the forefront of any conversation about altering a school and its students so significantly.

In addition to demoting the school to a department, part of the proposal suggested separating broadcast into an individual department. Broadcast and multimedia are already offered at the MSOJ and media arts department. Bimper did not cite any specific reason in interviews or to faculty as to why this separation was suggested.

The split between Broadcast and the rest of the journalism concentrations raises several concerns. Combining it with media arts instead cuts it off from the journalism department entirely, thus potentially cutting funding given to the MSOJ.

Separating broadcast from the rest of the journalism programming would be a failure for both resulting departments — especially when over a quarter of MSOJ students come to the school for its accredited broadcast journalism program. Broadcast journalists want a journalism degree.

The MSOJ has a multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal News Group’s NBCU Academy and receives grants that help fund equipment and other improvements, including giving scholarships to help students pursue their careers in broadcasting. Opportunities like these are only available to accredited journalism schools, and hastily rearranging the makeup of the MSOJ could make accessing those benefits much harder.

Several university alumni have publicly expressed their disappointment and concern at the proposal after reading the Daily’s special report. Comments across social media platforms were flooded not only with criticism but with declarations of what the Mayborn name meant in the professional world and to graduates.

“The Mayborn School of Journalism was the sole reason I chose to attend UNT over other universities,” said Nohely Galindo, MSOJ alumna and digital marketer for the Texas Rangers. “I credit all of my career success to the skills I learned within those classes. This is disappointing.”

Her public testimony mirrors sentiments made in dozens of online comments written by other alumni and students, as well as personal emails and phone calls made to Bimper’s office. Such reactions illustrate shared concerns among many with past, present and future ties to the MSOJ.

Bimper has yet to make a public statement or respond to the Daily’s request for comment.

Change is inevitable, and for MSOJ, could uplift the school — but uninformed change will only drag it down. Bimper has stated the restructuring of MSOJ would further expand interdisciplinary opportunities in CLASS. However, the same goals could be achieved by creating stronger ties, or a possible union, between the preexisting MSOJ and media arts department.

MSOJ needs to be expanded, rather than torn apart, to effectively serve the school’s community. Anything less would be a slight upon the Mayborn’s name and legacy, and a failure to the future of journalism at the university.

Featured Image: The Mayborn School of Journalism displays signs in Sycamore Hall on Sept. 26, 2023. Makayla Brown