Einstein Bros. Bagels grand opening set for spring 2023

The Einstein Bros. Bagels on campus is tentatively scheduled to have its grand opening on Jan. 30.

The store began its soft opening phase on Nov. 14, and until winter break, students can visit the store in the College of Visual Arts and Design building from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“When we first opened, oh my gosh, it was so busy,” senior food service manager Sabrina Winston said. “[The employees] were just so busy, but we’re getting better at trying to get the orders out faster to the customers. It’s exciting — something new.”

Decorated in Einstein’s signature yellow and brown, the store features a dining room and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide seating, scenery and sunlight for students to sit and enjoy their food. The bar tables lining the edge of the store include in-table outlets for students to charge their devices.

“Usually, I sit facing the window because if I get here at, like, 8 [a.m.] or 8:30 [a.m.], it’s a really nice view,” integrative studies and creative writing junior Abigail Smith said. “And also, it’s been kind of pretty with the leaves falling. It’s just kind of a nice place to vibe. It’s just nice to feel the busy atmosphere because I think it motivates me more to do my work.”

Students can order from a full Einstein Bros. menu or get ready-made food from the store’s grab-and-go section, which features various salads, wraps, sandwiches, fruit and yogurt cups made by Dining Services.

“Einstein Bros. is so much more than bagels,” Director of retail dining Sandeep Basu said in an email to the North Texas Daily. “I have really enjoyed exploring the menu of hot sandwiches, salads, specialty coffee drinks, desserts and more. There’s truly something for everyone on the menu.”

The store has been highly anticipated as its construction was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues relating to construction and design.

“I’m just excited for students,” Winston said. “I know they’ve been saying they’ve been waiting and waiting, but they’re excited now it’s open.”

Winston leads the 25 employees who operate the store and has fully prepared for its opening. She trained her employees the week before opening day after traveling to Einstein Bros.’ corporate office in Denver, Colorado to receive her own training as manager.

“Opening a venue like Einstein Bros. Bagels is a big task, and the team has come together to provide a great experience for our guests day after day,” Basu said.

This new Einstein location is not Winston’s first time managing the bagel store, having run the one featured in the university’s former location in 2009.

“We were in the Union, so you have more overflow of traffic going,” Winston said. “Here, we’re in the art building now, and so, you know, it’s […] like a standalone.”

After closing for the winter break, the store will open again in the spring semester, potentially with extended hours, a catering or bulk order option and more options for the grab-and-go section, Winston and Basu said. In addition, Basu said there are a few new venues planned to open in 2023.

“Our campus community is thrilled to have Einstein Bros. on our campus,” Basu said. “We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback these past few weeks.”

Featured Image: Einstein Bros Bagels is open in the Art Building on Dec. 6, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane