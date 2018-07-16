El Taco Taxi food truck is ready for business

The food trucks trend has taken over the Dallas Fort-Worth area, and Denton is no exception.

A fairly new food truck called El Taco Taxi has joined the Denton food truck troupe, and it is owned and operated under a one-man show led by David Guzman.

Guzman’s mother, Susana Delgado, purchased the taco truck in 2016. They repaired the truck, taking it from being a plumbers truck and making it an environment appropriate to cook and prepare food. However, the truck did not go into business until 2017.

Guzman took up the role of managing the taco truck by working the kitchen all by himself.

“My mom does help me a lot but majority of the time, but if you actually wanna put a name on it, it’s me,” Guzman said. “It’s a one-man show.”

Guzman feels that working by himself has really tested his ability to work in the food industry.

Before he started working the truck full-time, Guzman worked at the TGI Friday’s corporate headquarters in Dallas. However, before he was able to work for a restuarnt behind a desk, Guzman got his start in the food industry as a dishwasher.

“I think that’s the spot [people] should really begin with because it makes you realize what real true work it,” Guzman said.

Because Guzman is from Alvord, Texas — a small town northwest of Denton — he primarily bases is business here in Denton near Mulberry Cantina off the Square.

El Taco Taxi is still fairly new, and Guzman has had to work to promote his name around town. Guzman has posted up shop from near Mulberry Cantina to other areas in the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

Guzman entered a salsa contest this year, making his way to second place in flavor. Many discovered his truck through this, and he is still slowly making his debut.

Before they joined the food truck business, Delgado used to sell homemade food and Gatorade in Alvord when Guzman was younger.

“My mom used to sell tacos all the time in Alvord,” Guzman said. “She would load up three big coolers full of tacos as a second form of income.”

Now, the ingredients for the menu came mostly from Delgado. Since she has had experience of making Mexican food, she knew what she wanted to make. Guzman has crafted the recipe for the steak, which he keeps secret.

Tevin Beckwith, a regular customer of El Taco Taxi, said he enjoys the food and the friendly service from Guzman. Beckwith attends Mulberry Cantina’s Salsa with Jo nights where he discovered the food truck.

“It’s always there, and it’s reliable,” Beckwith said. “They’re not exactly partnered with Salsa with Jo, but we have a good connection with them, so [El Taco Taxi] show up to a lot of our events.”

His favorite item on the menu is the steak tacos on a flour tortilla. Usually if the taco truck has a long line, Guzman will run the food to the customers. He also uses an efficient system that sends a message to the customers to inform them that their food is ready.

Guzman’s favorite part about working the food truck is the fact that he is able to meet and converse with different people.

“There’s a lot of cool people you can meet with this — a lot of back stories,” Guzman said. “Some are always like, ‘Man I’ve always wanted to open a food truck.’”

Lakyn Garza, a committed customer and instructor at Salsa with Jo, has been a frequent customer with El Taco Taxi.

“It’s Denton’s best-kept secret,” Garza said. “You really don’t know about it until you come across it.”

Garza said she loves El Taco Taxi’s food, and her favorite item on the menu is the veggie tacos. There are many options to choose from, from crazy elotes to some Tex-Cali burritos.

When Garza goes up to the taco truck, she said she feels like family — she feels welcomed every time she orders.

“There’s always a reason to go back, whether it’s for the good food or to say hi,” Garza said.

Every time there is a salsa night Garza said she believes this food truck makes the night a bit better, saying salsa nights would not be complete without El Taco Taxi.

“The only reason I say that is because when we first got started, they helped make salsa night what it has become,” Garza said.

If she sees anyone having trouble debating on what they want to oder, Garza will take the initiative and help them out by sharing her personal favorites. She knows that the food is authentic because Guzman meal preps everything.

Guzman’s favorite item on the menu is the rice bowl. He said it is a little underrated but possibly the best item on the menu. He believes people should take into account the chef’s choice because it’s usually the tastiest.

He occasionally gets picky taco eaters, which he said makes the best customers because they are the ones he can have fun with and suggest many of his favorite options to.

Guzman’s dream for his taco truck is to build up his business so he can ultimately go back to Alvord.

“My plan is to move back hometown in Alvord because there isn’t any food out there and they need this type of food,” Guzman said.

Guzman said he wants to give back to his community by giving them tasty food and employment to those who need it.

“I want to bring back everything I’ve learned,” Guzman said. “Not just so they can experience good food, but also to help the town out as far as the economy goes. If I can give a few of those people a job, that makes me feel better about myself.”

The food truck is usually at Mulberry Cantina most days of the week, staying as late as midnight. To follow El Taco Taxi, visit its Facebook page or on Instagram at @el_taco_taxi.

Feature Image: Photo courtesy El Taco Taxi Facebook

