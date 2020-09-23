Emmys 2020: The complete winners list from Sunday’s socially-distanced event

The Emmys held onto their mid-pandemic event date, albeit with a new format. Instead of a crowd full of television’s biggest stars, it was just host Jimmy Kimmel surrounded by cardboard cutouts of the night’s nominees (and, briefly, a real-life Jason Bateman). While a few stars like Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park with his bowtie-clad alpaca made a brief appearance to announce winners, the majority of attendees were present over a massive Zoom that I so deeply wish I had the meeting code for. (If I could just put myself in a breakout room with Hugh Jackman…)

The show was surprisingly, and thankfully, entertaining even in this virtual format. Interns in black-tie hazmat suits delivered the awards to the winner’s home, and those who couldn’t be reached received a giant box that popped open with confetti and the award after their win was announced. This year, the awards show placed a strong emphasis on recognizing the essential workers of America and celebrating their work amid the pandemic, and real-life teachers, farmers, delivery drivers and nurses were selected from across the country to tell their story and announce the winners of a few categories. Given that the show aired 44 days out from November’s election, many actors encouraged viewers to stand up against injustice and vote on Election Day. Winners Regina King and Uzo Aduba wore shirts for Breonna Taylor and nominee Laura Linney donned a black suit covered in the word “VOTE.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dedicated his award to celebrating Black women, Mark Ruffalo gave a moving speech about looking after our most vulnerable communities and Zendaya celebrated her win by instilling hope in young people.

We’ll be discussing the wins in detail on this Friday’s episode of the Daily’s Dose podcast, so for now, here is the complete winner list from Sunday’s show.

Comedy

Two words: “Schitt’s Creek.” The show took home every live award for their final season, and all of the cast members were able to watch the show together masked up in Canada. Daniel Levy’s name was on three of those awards for his supporting actor role, writing and directing.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Drama

It was a big night for HBO’s “Succession,” which took home four of the seven televised drama awards. The lead actor and actress awards were the most surprising wins of the night, with Jeremy Strong winning over his fellow castmate Brian Cox and Zendaya bringing home the lead actress trophy over predicted winners Aniston or Linney. There was also a win for “Ozark” and “The Morning Show” among the live awards.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Outstanding Drama Series: “Succession”

Limited Series

This category was also dominated by one show, and it’s no surprise that show was “Watchmen.” King won her fourth Emmy of the last five years, in which she also snuck in an Oscar win for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Some well-deserved wins were given to other shows, too, including Ruffalo for “I Know This Much is True,” Maria Schrader for “Unorthodox” and Aduba for “Mrs. America.”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Outstanding Limited Series: “Watchmen”

Other

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Outstanding Competition Program: “Ru Paul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding TV Movie: “Bad Education”

Featured image: Courtesy Getty Images