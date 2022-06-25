Emmys 2022 nominee predictions: From Keaton to K-dramas

Film and TV fanatics have to wait until fall for another award season to ramp up. However, there’s a small summer buzz to tide them over — Emmy nominations.

The official list of nominees will be announced on July 12. In the meantime, all that’s left is to speculate. Here are some likely contenders for the evening’s top categories.

Comedy Series

Since its 2018 premiere, HBO’s “Barry” has racked up nearly 30 Emmy nominations. Bill Hader also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018 and 2019. Its recent season finale reached over 2.7 million viewers, demonstrating the show’s critical and commercial success. The dark comedy’s increasing popularity and praise are sure to gain recognition from the Television Academy.

“Abbott Elementary” has also garnered quite a following by averaging 8 million viewers throughout its first season. If it lands a Best Comedy Series nomination, it’ll be the first broadcast sitcom to do so in its first season since 2010. With a cast of quirky characters and a fun-filled plot, “Abbott Elementary” has a heart at its core. Overall, these strong characteristics have the odds looking in the ABC freshman’s favor.

Another streaming series, “Only Murders in the Building,” has been widely speculated to be a favorite this season. Longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short star alongside new pal Selena Gomez, providing loveable cast dynamics. Additionally, the Hulu show will have its well-timed season 2 debut on June 28. Based on this, the murder mystery comedy is expected to make a killing at the Emmys.

Drama Series

With nearly 10 previous Emmy wins, “Succession” is already a favorite of the Television Academy. The HBO hit has recently been renewed for a fourth season following its epic season 3 conclusion. The show continues to captivate loyal viewers with its high-stakes plot. If nothing else, strong performances from Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook are sure to seal the nomination deal.

Last fall’s overnight sensation “Squid Game” attracted praise from wide audiences and critics. Though the show’s hype has died down more recently, it could still make its mark. If nominated, the series would be in the running to become the first non-English Emmy-winning drama. Only time will tell if the Korean drama will continue to change television history.

“Severance,” a new workplace thriller from Apple TV, has been claimed by fans as the best series of the decade. The dystopian drama follows Adam Scott’s Mark as he and his coworkers discover the truth behind their corporation. Following widespread popularity and word-of-mouth acclaim, it was recently renewed for a second season. Based on its loyal following and masterful direction from Ben Stiller, “Severance” is another likely season contender.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Starring in Hulu’s “Dopesick,” Michael Keaton is the front-runner for this nomination. If chosen, this would be Keaton’s first Emmy nomination since 2004. His moving performance as a doctor in the midst of an opioid epidemic moved many in the show’s audience. It’s only safe to assume Keaton was able to do the same to members of the Academy.

In the wake of last year’s Andrew Garfield renaissance, the Brit finds himself in a favorable position. His series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which concluded on June 2, received high critical praise. Garfield’s performance captures a Mormon detective questioning his faith in the wake of gruesome small-town murders. While it’s seen controversy for its portrayal of faith, many still assume it’s worth looking out for this season.

The Venice Film Festival created an initial buzz about Oscar Isaac’s role in “Scenes From a Marriage.” This painted him as a probable nominee, though others still speculate if the show is simply Emmy bait. While not as seemingly favorable as his peers, Isaac’s dramatic scenes with co-star Jessica Chastain give him a fighting chance. Reflecting on the actor’s recent roles in “Dune” and “Moon Knight,” Isaac still shows promise.

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Following the “Squid Game” hype, series star HoYeon Jung has received recognition for her performance. She was awarded a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2021 for her role as Kang Sae-byeok. After the show achieved widespread fame, Jung quickly became well-known for her skilled portrayal of the introverted pickpocket. As the industry continues to take notice, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jung on this year’s list.

As seen across Twitter earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney was one of HBO’s top scene stealers. From fits of tears to screaming matches, audiences have taken note of Sweeney’s skill as Cassie in “Euphoria.” Two of her fellow castmates have already received nominations for their “Euphoria” roles. It is time Sweeney joined them this award season.

Although a less-likely contender, Sadie Sink shows major promise in “Stranger Things” season 4. Max truly went through the worst of it in the latest season of the 80s-inspired hit. The range of emotions crafted by Sink has displayed how much she’s truly grown into her craft. Seeing her make the academy’s final cut would surely be a treat for Hawkins’ top fans.

Featured Illustration By Jazmine Garcia