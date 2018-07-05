End the over analysis of female celebrities’ relationships

It’s always news when a celebrity gets engaged — especially when it’s one of such status as Ariana Grande, who has taken the music world by storm. Her relationships have never been much of a secret, having publicly dated high profile celebrities like Big Sean and Mac Miller.

But like other female celebrities, she has been overly scrutinized by the media for her romantic life. This phenomenon was even more apparent when Grande recently announced her engagement to her new boyfriend of a few weeks, SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

The media and those on social platforms seem to be taking issue with the short amount of time Grande and Davidson have known each other.

Earlier this year, Grande announced she had ended her relationship with Mac Miller who was struggling with addiction and had broken his sobriety. Fans on social media used the breakup as reason to call Grande inconsiderate and an “evil woman” who gave up on a troubled man who needed help. In response, she made clear that she offered him plenty of support that he had not accepted, and she decided to part ways for her own health.

A few weeks later when it was confirmed that Grande was dating and then engaged to Pete Davidson, the media went even harder on her. They dissected and criticized their relationship, all her previous ones and even her new fiancé’s mental health.

The unfortunate reality is the public has this strange and condescending fascination with the relationships female celebrities engage in.

They’re picked apart for dating too many men, for marrying or not marrying, for getting divorced and on and on. In Grande’s case, she is being scrutinized for being so young and ready to be married to a guy the public decided she just met.

Everyone has their own ideas about what a relationship is, when they should start, when marriage comes into the picture and all the other aspects of courtship, but it’s not right to push those same standards on people we don’t even know. Although we might think we know everything about what Ariana Grande’s life and relationships are like, we probably don’t even know the half of it. Maybe her and Pete have known each other for much longer than they’ve been in a romantic relationship, or maybe, like other couples who have gone on to have healthy and long-lasting marriages, they just know what they want.

I’d rather congratulate them than pretend I know what’s best for a woman who seems to have gotten along pretty well on her own. We have to stop treating women like they’re too dumb to know what’s good for them. We have to stop acting like women’s decisions are not worthy of respect or that women are incapable of running their own lives.

Instead, let’s just wish her the best and be happy for her.

Congratulations to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson on their engagement. I wish them all the happiness, love and longevity in the world.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon