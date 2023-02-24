Eras Tour setlist predictions for every Swift stage

Taylor Swift is finally back and touring again.

Swift’s last tour was in 2018 for her “Reputation” album. Fans eagerly awaited to see her on stage again during her worldwide Lover Fest Tour, but the two-leg event was cancelled in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since we last saw Swift live, she has released four new albums and two re-recordings. Last November, Swift announced her upcoming Eras Tour, “a journey through the musical eras of [her] career,” nearly a week after the release of her 10th album, “Midnights.”

As Swifties prepare for the tour’s March premiere, many are left guessing which songs will be performed to represent each era. Here’s a list of some of the most likely setlist contenders.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

“Fearless” was the album that put Swift on the map. It broke multiple records by becoming the best-selling album of 2009 and the most-awarded country music album in history.

The release also stood out as Swift’s first attempt at a pop crossover. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is the first of her re-recorded albums, with six new tracks and several new collaborations.

As one of the most popular songs upon the album’s release,”Love Story” is likely to make an appearance on tour. In addition to its initial popularity amongst longtime fans, the track has also regained popularity on TikTok. “Love Story” encapsulates the nostalgic heart of the “Fearless” era, making it a perfect addition to Swift’s sentimental setlist.

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

This album saw the rise of the iconic Swift image fans are used to seeing, with her trademark bangs and red lipstick. Swift also used the album to step even further outside the country genre and experiment with others, like dubstep and dance-pop.

Many of Swift’s most notable songs, like “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “22,” come from this release. However, despite their popularity, none of these songs have earned their way to the top of the Eras setlist.

While the original version of “All Too Well” was not the most popular song on the 2012 “Red” album, its re-released recording became an instant 2021 hit. The song’s new 10-minute version had fans rallying against Jake Gyllenhaal, “All Too Well”’s supposed muse, on Swift’s behalf. Even the music video, a short film written and directed by Swift, gained non-Swifties’ attention due to its featuring of Dylan O’Brien as the video’s antagonist.

Though long, many Swifties would be happy to scream along to its heart-wrenching lyrics on tour.

‘Lover’

Coming a year after her turbulent “Reputation” era, the 2019 release of “Lover” caused whiplash for fans. From the cover’s bright, colorful composition to the songs’ softer, romantic nature, the “Lover” era is a complete 180 from its predecessor.

“ME!” ft. Brendon Urie is the first single released from this album and the most known, even to those who don’t consider themself a Swiftie. However, this song isn’t an accurate representation of the “Lover” album and what it encompasses.

The 10th tracklist number, “Cruel Summer” is a perfect choice to represent this era. The song is bright and upbeat, much like the album’s aesthetics, and the lyrics call back to several songs throughout Swift’s previous albums. It reflects on Swift’s past while looking to her future, which is a perfect addition to the list of possible Eras performances.

‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’

Sister albums “Folklore” and “Evermore” were surprise projects Swift dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. Fans saw more of Swift’s softer side through the pair of albums, as she explored the theme of love and the healing process that comes after.

“Cardigan” is the lead single on the “Folklore” album. It was a hit upon its release and quickly became a trending sound on TikTok. Overall, this track is one that resonates with many people, both in and outside of the fan base, which would make this great addition to the Eras tour.

Like its sister album, “Evermore” explores love and loss, although it is meant to reflect such topics at a later period in life. Every song on this album is full of raw emotion and descriptive lyrics that aren’t present in Swift’s earlier eras.

This rawness is perfectly captured in “champagne problems,” an “Evermore” staple. The track is a popular song amongst Swifties old and new, making it likely to see it performed on tour.

Unfortunately, Swift does not own the masters to her self-titled album, “Speak Now,” “1989” or “Reputation,” so it is unlikely that we will see any songs from them. Despite this, the Eras Tour is still sure to be one for the books.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo