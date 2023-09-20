ERCOT issues conservation appeal after declaring then rescinding emergency alert

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued its Energy Emergency Alert 2 on Sept. 6 due to low power levels, according to an ERCOT statement.

No outages were required to manage power levels and the emergency alert was switched for a conservation appeal the next day. The power supply was low when the alert was issued because of low output from solar and wind sources, as well as high temperatures causing high power demand. Limitations on power flow from South Texas to other parts of the grid also contributed to the low power levels, according to the ERCOT statement.

“Whenever they reach certain levels of reserve availability, and they forecast it throughout the day so they know, power plants can come on whenever it gets close and start contributing to the grid,” said Stuart Birdseye, external affairs administrator for Denton Municipal Electricity and university alumnus. “When power reserves get low, there are options they can take, like it’s just a conservation notice, where they ask businesses and residents to conserve as much electricity as they can.”

Birdseye said ERCOT’s alert system is just a method for opening up the power supply.

“Once they get into the tighter grid conditions, they’ll start enacting the emergency levels one, two or three, which don’t have to be in sequential order, they can just jump to whichever they need,” Birdseye said. “And they can activate whatever [energy] resources they need to keep the grid operational depending on what level they jump to.”

Some students, like psychology freshman Simon Messena, are confident in the state’s power grid.

“We lived near a hospital, so we haven’t really been affected by any blackouts,” Messena said. “I guess because we were on that same grid, they just never shut it off.”

Birdseye said essential services like hospitals retained power during those storms, adding that homes around essential services often retained power as well. Birdseye also said DME has already taken steps to lower the impact of blackouts, should they prove necessary in the Denton area.

“We’ve increased the number of circuits in our system, which means we’re able to distribute rolling blackouts so they affect a smaller number of people at a time,” Birdseye said. “If we needed blackouts, our expectation is that they would affect someone for about 30 minutes, and then they would move on to another area.”

Birdseye said DME’s main role when ERCOT issues an alert or conservation appeal is to ensure the population knows about it. They open broader communication channels depending on the severity of the situation to try to get as many people as possible to adhere to power-saving guidelines.

“There’s a lot of very simple things that make a difference,” Birdseye said. “Things like closing your blinds so the heat’s not coming in, raising the temperature on your thermostat and turning on fans. Turning off lights and even using the microwave rather than the oven can help keep things cooler and reduce the demand on your air conditioner.”

When it comes to the university’s reaction to the emergency alert, Associate Vice President of Facilities Jeff Brown said the campus follows the grid operator’s guidelines.

“We get all of our energy through the Denton Municipal Electric grid which provides the campus with 100 percent renewable energy through renewable energy credits,” Brown said. “Our procedure is subject to ERCOT’s guidelines at the state level. If rolling blackouts or extended blackouts do occur on campus, Facilities will coordinate with Denton Municipal Electric to minimize disruption on campus and we will also implement a contingency plan.”

