North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Errors cost softball in tight loss to Sam Houston

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Errors cost softball in tight loss to Sam Houston

Errors cost softball in tight loss to Sam Houston
April 04
22:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mean Green were unable to stay hot after their big series win this past weekend as they were upset by the Sam Houston State University, 4-3.

It was a bad combination for North Texas (18-17), as three errors led to two of Sam Houston’s (13-25) four runs while on offense, the Mean Green were held scoreless until the final two innings.

“We just came out flat,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “[Sam Houston] has the power to hit any type of pitching that goes out there. Our energy was low and when that happens, we don’t play well.”

Freshman Maria Priest took the mound for North Texas, tossing all seven innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two. However, only two of her runs were earned.

Early in the fourth inning, a catchers interference put a runner on for the Bearkats. Sam Houston capitalized on the error by driving in the first run of the game with a double to left center. Not long after, another error would lead to the second run as a throw attempting to get a runner at home from sophomore infielder Lindsay Gregory bounced short.

“I thought Maria threw a great game,” Kee said. “If I she had a little more defense behind her, it’s a different story. But I do think it was probably one of her best outings I’ve seen in the past few weeks.”

At the plate, Lindsay was able to spark the late rally with a two-run double in the sixth inning to cut the lad two. Then it was junior infielder Sam Rea that made things interesting with a leadoff solo home run to start the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Unfortunately for the Mean Green, the game ended dramatically as North Texas loaded the bases with two outs, just after a ball hit by sophomore catcher Nicole Ochotnicki landed a few inches foul nearly tying the game. Next, sophomore infielder Lacy Gregory ripped a ball to right field, but the right fielder chased down the ball to seal the win for the Bearkats.

“I don’t think we made good enough adjustments at the plate,” Kee said. “We basically only showed up for six outs. If we bring that fight in the first or second inning, it’s a different ballgame.”

Sam Houston pitcher Annie Bailey entered the game with a 7.97 ERA, but Bailey was able to keep the big bats of the Mean Green in check, throwing 5.0 innings while only allowing two runs on four hits.

“I don’t think we underestimated her,” Lindsay said. “We have been seeing some faster pitching so I think the slower stuff threw us off at first. We should have made the adjustment a little quicker.”

With a weekend series against another lower ranked ranked non-conference opponent, the Mean Green will look to avoid a repeat of what happened on Wednesday night.

“I think the pitcher we saw today will definitely help us the weekend,” Lindsay said. “Seeing the changes we made and knowing we just need to make those changes earlier in the game will benefit us.”

Up next: North Texas will travel to take on Mississippi Valley State for a non-conference weekend series starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m./3 p.m. on Saturday.

Featured image: North Texas freshman Maria Priest pitches in a game against Prairie View A&amp;M on Feb. 24.

Tags
mean greennorth texasSoftball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Luis Diosdado

Luis Diosdado

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

29th March 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV En Español

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @tarynland: @ntdaily’s editor in chief, @kayleighbywater & managing editor, @kaylajeann19 are working on a page for tomorrow’s issue of…

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: “Ready Player One” is a nerd and pop culture reference dispenser, a commentary on the video game industry… https://t.co/u1z0TzojYy

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: "The rhino, named Sudan, was euthanized after a severe infection on his leg had grown untreatable and woul… https://t.co/qxWirlPW1a

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
North Texas started out The Bruzzy Challenge confident as they were supposed to have the upper hand playing at thei… https://t.co/jInzpw6gWo

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The low rumble of the drill could be heard as dust picked up outside Denton Trading Co. Situated next to West Oak C… https://t.co/IV2zCujgCj

- 9 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.