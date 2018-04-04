Errors cost softball in tight loss to Sam Houston

The Mean Green were unable to stay hot after their big series win this past weekend as they were upset by the Sam Houston State University, 4-3.

It was a bad combination for North Texas (18-17), as three errors led to two of Sam Houston’s (13-25) four runs while on offense, the Mean Green were held scoreless until the final two innings.

“We just came out flat,” head coach Tracey Kee said. “[Sam Houston] has the power to hit any type of pitching that goes out there. Our energy was low and when that happens, we don’t play well.”

Freshman Maria Priest took the mound for North Texas, tossing all seven innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two. However, only two of her runs were earned.

Early in the fourth inning, a catchers interference put a runner on for the Bearkats. Sam Houston capitalized on the error by driving in the first run of the game with a double to left center. Not long after, another error would lead to the second run as a throw attempting to get a runner at home from sophomore infielder Lindsay Gregory bounced short.

“I thought Maria threw a great game,” Kee said. “If I she had a little more defense behind her, it’s a different story. But I do think it was probably one of her best outings I’ve seen in the past few weeks.”

At the plate, Lindsay was able to spark the late rally with a two-run double in the sixth inning to cut the lad two. Then it was junior infielder Sam Rea that made things interesting with a leadoff solo home run to start the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Unfortunately for the Mean Green, the game ended dramatically as North Texas loaded the bases with two outs, just after a ball hit by sophomore catcher Nicole Ochotnicki landed a few inches foul nearly tying the game. Next, sophomore infielder Lacy Gregory ripped a ball to right field, but the right fielder chased down the ball to seal the win for the Bearkats.

“I don’t think we made good enough adjustments at the plate,” Kee said. “We basically only showed up for six outs. If we bring that fight in the first or second inning, it’s a different ballgame.”

Sam Houston pitcher Annie Bailey entered the game with a 7.97 ERA, but Bailey was able to keep the big bats of the Mean Green in check, throwing 5.0 innings while only allowing two runs on four hits.

“I don’t think we underestimated her,” Lindsay said. “We have been seeing some faster pitching so I think the slower stuff threw us off at first. We should have made the adjustment a little quicker.”

With a weekend series against another lower ranked ranked non-conference opponent, the Mean Green will look to avoid a repeat of what happened on Wednesday night.

“I think the pitcher we saw today will definitely help us the weekend,” Lindsay said. “Seeing the changes we made and knowing we just need to make those changes earlier in the game will benefit us.”

Up next: North Texas will travel to take on Mississippi Valley State for a non-conference weekend series starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m./3 p.m. on Saturday.

Featured image: North Texas freshman Maria Priest pitches in a game against Prairie View A&M on Feb. 24.