Every TV and movie delay currently caused by COVID-19

You would be hard-pressed to find an industry not impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. It seems every inch of the world is currently feeling its impact and will be reeling from the ripple effects for at least months to come, and the entertainment industry is not exempt from COVID-19’s consequences. Current movie releases (“Emma,” “Onward,” “Invisible Man,” etc.) have been pulled from theaters, and upcoming premiere dates have been pushed back. Even movies and TV shows not destined for the big screen to begin with have seen production delays that may alter their release dates as well. Nick, Jaden and I talked all about these films and TV shows and what this means for the industry on last Friday’s episode of Daily’s Dose podcast, so check that out for more details.

Arguably the biggest delays so far are of the MCU’s “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff’s first (and final — if you haven’t seen “Avengers: Endgame” yet, you’re behind) solo movie, and of “No Time to Die,” the final movie in the iconic James Bond series for Daniel Craig. These movies were originally scheduled for May 1 and April 10, respectively, but we’ll have to wait a few months more to see our favorite spies take the big screen again. “No Time to Die” has been pushed back to November 25, and “Black Widow” does not currently have a new premiere date set.

Other big releases include the ninth installment of Fast and Furious “F9” and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s “A Quiet Place: Part II.” The former has been postponed for an entire year, with a new release date of April 2, 2021, while the ‘Quiet Place’ sequel was pushed back indefinitely a week before its intended premiere date. The horror movie “Antebellum” has also been pulled from its April 24 release date and “Wonder Woman 1984” has been moved from June 5 to August 14.

Following is a list of the other movies pushed back, as of March 31:

“Mulan” (March 27) pushed back indefinitely

“Blue Story” (March 20) pushed back indefinitely

“The Lovebirds” (April 3) will now be released April 3 on Netflix instead of in theaters

“The New Mutants” (April 3) pushed back indefinitely

“Peter Rabbit 2” (April 3) now scheduled for August 7

“Antlers” (April 17) pushed back indefinitely

“Trolls World Tour” (April 10) pushed back indefinitely

“Spiral” (May 15) pushed back indefinitely

“The Woman in the Window” (May 15) pushed back indefinitely

“Scoob!” (May 15) pushed back indefinitely

“In the Heights” (June 26) pushed back indefinitely

“Greyhound” (June 12) pushed back indefinitely

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (July 3) pushed back indefinitely

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (July 10) now scheduled for March 5, 2021

“Morbius” (July 31) now scheduled for March 19, 2021

“Malignant” (August 14) pushed back indefinitely (Wonder Woman 1984 took its spot)

Following is a list of the TV shows and movies whose production has been halted or postponed (though some shows are currently airing and may continue to air their already completed episodes):

HBO’s “Barry” season 3 and “Succession” season 3

Netflix’s “Stranger Things 4” and “The Witcher” season 2

Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” TV series, “The Wheel of Time” and “Carnival Row” season 2

Disney+ MCU series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision” and “Loki”

The CW’s “Riverdale” season 5, “Supernatural” season 15, “Batwoman” season 1, “Nancy Drew” season 1 and “The Flash” season 6

FOX’s “Lucifer” season 5

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” season 10 (finale) and season 11 (production), “Fear the Walking Dead” season 6 and “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond”

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” season 16, “The Bachelor: Summer Games” and “Grey’s Anatomy” season 16

FX’s “Fargo” season 4, “Atlanta” season 3, “Snowfall” season 4 and “Y: The Last Man” season 1

“The Batman” movie

“The Last Duel” movie

“Jurassic World: Dominion” movie

“Mission: Impossible 7” movie

“Uncharted” movie

“The Matrix 4” movie

“Home Alone” remake movie

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” movie

“Fantastic Beasts 3” movie

Live-action “The Little Mermaid” movie

Featured Illustration: Kylie Phillips