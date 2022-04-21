‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ beautifully spirals into brain-melting perfection

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as “The Daniels,” have graced us with their newest film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” No words will ever do it justice, so if an opening presents itself, do everything possible to see this movie on the biggest screen possible. The film takes a fairly simple message and tells it in the most chaotically beautiful way possible. A movie like this only comes out once in a lifetime.

Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) finds herself sucked into an adventure one could not even imagine. The fate of Evelyn’s universe, along with the many other universes she discovers, are at risk of destruction and it is up to only her to save them all.

Once award season rolls around next year, all the actors who couldn’t hold a candle to the performance Yeoh gives in this film will be revealed. Where her character starts compared to where her character ends will bring anyone to tears. She elevates the project to an almost unreachable height.

Stephanie Hsu plays Evelyn’s daughter Joy, who easily steals the show. The disconnect between parent and child is one of the main focuses throughout the film, so the tear-jerking performances from Hsu and Yeoh really solidified the immersion.

The other half of the emotional core comes from Ke Huy Quan’s character Waymond. He plays Evelyn’s husband and his ability to steal any scene worked to perfection. If I wasn’t laughing, I was crying into my hands. The magic this cast created won’t be recreated for a long time.

Pop culture has permanently attached comic books and multiverse-related content at the hip, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” disintegrates every bit of material related to the concept. What makes something like a multiverse-centered story so beautiful is there are absolutely no rules. Whether it be an alternate universe where you are a movie star or one where your fingers are replaced with frankfurters, it is all one giant sandbox to play in.

Evelyn uses bits and pieces from the alternate universes to do what she can in the fight to save the worlds around her, which leaves a lot of room for some of the most clever scenarios to ever grace the big screen.

The film is absolutely beautiful to look at. The fighting choreography is nothing short of perfect and they even get the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis to kick a little bit of butt.

At its core, the film is an emotional roller coaster, revolving around the importance of loved ones and family. By the end, I was uncontrollably sobbing. A movie hasn’t had me in the state of ugly crying in a really long time.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is just perfect. As soon as the credits began to roll, I started thinking about the last time a movie made me feel the way this one did and none came to mind. It may be too early to say this is one of the best movies I have seen, but I am still going to parade around saying it is with confidence. I would love to make a joke about how there is another version of me in another universe with an unrelenting hatred for this movie, but I don’t think any version of me could hate it. It is perfect in every universe.

Jaden’s Rating: 5/5