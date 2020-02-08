North Texas Daily

Everything you need to know about the signing of Detraveon Brown

February 08
22:18 2020
Reports around numerous sports news sources discussed a miscommunication between Mean Green wide receiver signee Detraveon Brown from National Signing Day, Feb. 5. Brown believed after taking a visit to Mississippi on Friday, Jan. 31, that he received a scholarship offer to play for the Rebels, and later announced it in a ceremony at Northwood High School. Ole Miss never officially announced the signing of Brown on National Signing Day.

Brown would later sign with North Texas by the end of the signing deadline, Wednesday afternoon, making the Mean Green the No. 1 recruiting class in Conference USA and No. 67 nationally according to 247 Sports. Thursday morning, Brown released an apology on Twitter discussing the confusion.

“Until [Feb. 5], I was pretty sure that I was on my way to Ole Miss,” Brown said. “This assumption was based on a verbal offer from the school and reassurance even into the final hours that I would receive my National Letter of Intent today. As you know, this is not the case — words can’t describe the stress and disappointment that this has caused my family. However, I am still optimistic about my future as a collegiate football player and will continue to strive to make my dream a reality.”

Brown is a 5-foot-11-inch, 3-star ranked wide receiver by 247Sports who racked up 912 receiving yards, 58 receptions and 19 touchdowns his senior season for the Falcons. In his entire high school career as a three-year starter for Northwood, Brown totaled 2,568 yards receiving, 151 receptions and 46 receiving touchdowns. Other offers to Brown before national signing day included Houston, Kansas and Colorado State.

“[Ole Miss Assistant Coach Derrick Nix] told me that they flipped a receiver,” Brown told 247Sports. “[Nix] told me there was no room for me. It’s a crazy business. I don’t hold any hard feelings.”

Courtesy Mean Green Sports

