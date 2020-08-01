North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Extended Census response period gives Texas the opportunity to boost its response rate

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Extended Census response period gives Texas the opportunity to boost its response rate

Extended Census response period gives Texas the opportunity to boost its response rate
August 01
10:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
30th July, 2020

30th July, 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau extended the census response period to Oct. 31, which gives Texans, ranked 40th for responses and at risk of undercounting, extra time to consider how they could impact reapportionment and city planning.

The census response period was originally planned to end on July 31. As of July 27, the percentage of self-responses from Texans was 57.6 percent — five percentage points below the national self-response. 

In-person census operations include community events to encourage census response. These were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the census is really important because it helps decide where the money goes for schools and other resources,” Integrative studies senior Macy Caldwell said. “I’m not sure people are really thinking about the census right now. There are so many big things happening that could be more important.”

Theater junior Joey Barnett said he thinks the extension will help increase the response, though.

“I have totally forgotten about the census and have yet to answer,” Barnett said. “Since it is extended, I’m doing it as soon as I can. It also allows people to educate their friends and family on filling it out as well.”

Students who did live, or would have lived, in student housing as of April 1 will be counted as part of “group quarters,”— those who live in housing owned or managed by a third party (such as a university)— and the bureau will reach out to the group quarters’ administrators for a census response. 

Business and art history freshman Aayush Triguni said he was unsure about how COVID-19’s displacement of students would impact how accurately is represents who lives where.

“A lot of the student body [chose] to stay home and a lot of kids who [dormed] might [have spent] more time at home because of online classes,” Triguni said.

According to the state comptroller, from 2010 through 2018, the number of Texans increased by 14.1 percent, which was more than double the national growth rate of 6 percent. Texas currently has 36 U.S. representatives and could pick up three or four more seats in the next round of reapportionment.

The Census Bureau also notes that college towns depend on an accurate count of students living in the area for funding for local resources like roads, public transportation and health clinics.

“[The census] not only represents our community to the government, but it shows where funding needs to go,” Barnett said. “It helps us know where new homes and businesses need to be built. It’s there to help support us.” 

According to Spectrum News, due to Texas’ high numbers of children, minority groups and non-native English speakers, the state is already at high risk for undercount.

Biology junior Alexis Ojeda said he wants the census to have more options for minorities in general.

“I think the main reason we have a low response rate is due to the fact that elected officials haven’t talked much about the issue,” Ojeda said. “I wish the census added a category for Latinx under the race category. A lot of times, we’re even told to put white, which doesn’t represent most of us at all and in the end skews the numbers and makes it seem that minorities aren’t a growing population when in fact they are.”

The non-response follow-up — a process involving interviewing households that have yet to respond — was moved from May to mid-August. A study by the Pew Research Center said four in 10 who haven’t yet filled out the census wouldn’t answer the door for a census worker. 

“I think people are lazy to be completely honest,” Triguni said. “People are also afraid because they don’t know what the government does with the census. People don’t know that the census helps with city planning and it’s crucial to have an approximation of the population.”

Featured Image: A reminder letter for the 2020 census lays in the middle of campus on July 28, 2020. The response period has been extended to Oct.31 due to the response rate being affected the by the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Tags
censusCoronaviruscovid-19housingU.S. Census
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Makayla Herron

Makayla Herron

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: ‘Radioactive’ suffers from flimsy storytelling, but sports a powerful lead📝 by @HaleyNArnoldhttps://t.co/YkwiPQSRl2

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: “In-person ceremonies should still be on the table”: online graduation announcement leaves some students feel… https://t.co/CLoUed6u2c

- 17 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Pretending the university cares about small businesses is insulting📝 by @IleanaGarnand 🖼 by… https://t.co/tiMxrPYRED

- 18 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Dawsonmturner: I wrote about people in the Denton community stepping up to end food insecurity and it might be my favorite story I’ve d…

- 20 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS AND LIFE: Local charity partnership with New York Sub Hub helps feed those in need📝 by @Dawsonmturnerhttps://t.co/kxUOxjQbdX

- 21 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram