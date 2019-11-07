Facebook’s decline is its own fault

Facebook is one of the top social media platforms still out there in the world. It reinvented and improved on the thought of being connected with friends and family and changed the way that social media has been ever since.

Recently however, it seems that Facebook has been in the hot seat for the past couple of years.

Back in 2018, the company faced Congress after the social media outlet was hacked. During that time, millions of users had their personal information taken from the website. While Facebook had no involvement, their policies allowed for the hackers to easily access the information.

In response, Facebook posted an advertisement practically saying that the company “was sorry” for the hack. While the advertisement did a great job at addressing the issue, it also showed the company as a victim that took the blame away from them directly.

Now recently, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been facing hearings in Congress to discussing the company’s Libra project. The project plans on creating a new cryptocurrency and a private system that will allow individuals to deposit funds for cross-border payments. Zuckerberg has stated that they will not launch Libra unless they gain support and satisfy U.S. regulators.

While this is all said and done, should we really allow a company who has already messed up big time in regards to security continue to be in charge of our personal information? Facebook continues to rise up and up without having any drastic change to their policies and security. With its plans to go to the top, executives should make it a point to address any further issues that could potentially occur and snuff them out before it’s too late.

Facebook has been in a decline to say the least. Since its founding back in 2004 the company has gradually gone down in the limelight up until these issues arose. With the creation of other social media sites, Facebook almost looks like an old medium that started it all in the vein of MySpace.

It retains its purpose to keep everyone connected but has also found their own share of issues retaining to the spread of fake news, hacked accounts, duplicate accounts and other issues. With our personal information out there, isn’t it terrifying to think that anyone can learn anything about us or get any aspect of us just by logging into Facebook?

On top of this, the fact that these issues have been addressed with little response places us at a disadvantage to our own privacy. Now with the Libra project, Facebook wants information regarding our funds and I personally don’t think that is a very good idea.

Facebook, as stated earlier, is one of the oldest mediums out there and is a giant conglomerate of information. To us, it just sits there on our phones or computers waiting for us to open it and post to it or to look at what everyone is doing, but to them, it’s a complete money maker. To the users of Facebook, there is only so much the company can do to keep their users without diminishing more trust.

If things keep going the way they are it would not surprise me if Facebook ultimately loses a majority of their users. Until then, it still stands on top with millions of users, but their goal of connectivity has been placed on the back burner.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell