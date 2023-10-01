Faculty questions remain unanswered as IDEA office closes

For the first time in over 20 years, the university does not have an office dedicated to diversity equity and inclusion.

The university’s Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access closed Sunday in response to Senate Bill 17, a new Texas law that goes into effect January 1 and bans DEI offices and practices at public universities. The IDEA office as it was took shape in 2015 under the leadership of Joanne Woodard, vice president for inclusion, diversity, equity & access.

Woodard wrote in an annual report the year she took the position that “the effort to infuse equity and diversity at a large research university is one that requires leadership.”

The mission of the university’s diversity and inclusion unit was to create a “socially just and intentionally inclusive environment” on campus. The department aimed to do this through employee training and requiring DEI statements from job candidates.

Open enrollment trainings offered by the department include “Developing Inclusive Attitudes” and “Interrupting Bias and Microaggressions.” The university also offered diversity and inclusion training to new undergraduate students similar to the required alcohol and sexual assault prevention training.

The university delivered 286 hours of training in 2021 and trained 2957 employees. An initiatives report shows that 96 percent of the Division of Student Affairs staff completed Unconscious Bias, Cultivating Cultural Competence and Inclusion and Communicating Across Cultures trainings.

SB 17 makes it illegal to require DEI training or diversity statements as a condition for enrolling or working at a university.

Supporters of the new law say that DEI offices and training are divisive and ineffectual. Brandon Creighton, the state senator who filed SB 17, said in a news release “DEI programs have become a million-dollar industry at taxpayer-funded institutions–yet they have made no progress advancing or increasing diversity.”

Creighton said the new law will return Texas to an even playing field with more merit-based programs.

“With this bold, forward-thinking legislation to eliminate DEI programs, Texas is leading the nation, and ensuring our campuses return to focusing on the strength of diversity, promoting a merit-based approach where individuals are judged based on their qualifications, skills, and contributions,” Creighton said.

Since Woodard joined the university in 2015, the number of Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander, and non-resident students has increased and the university has gained the status of a Minority-Serving Institution and Hispanic-Serving Institution. African American and American Indian student enrollment numbers have remained the same and are equal to or above census population estimates which are 13 percent and one percent respectively.

Institutions with mission statements that promote diversity and inclusion can lead to an increase in diversity and inclusion on campus, according to a report from the Department of Education.

UNT’s responses to SB 17

As Texas schools work to comply with the new law, some university systems are publishing public guidance for students and faculty. The Texas A&M System and the University of Texas System have both shared publicly available documents interpreting the law.

The UNT System has not shared any guidance at the time of publishing. The office of general counsel did not respond to a request for comment.

After the dissolution of the IDEA office, some units within the division will be transferred to other divisions. Smatresk said that changes made by the university are being undertaken with the guidance of the university’s general council to ensure they are permitted under the law.

The Title IX, Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action offices are now under the division of Finance and Administration. The Pride Alliance and Multicultural Center are now under student affairs and university, and university Provost Michael McPherson told the faculty senate in September that plans to build a standalone multicultural center are still underway.

In March the university paused DEI practices in hiring processes in response to a letter from the governor’s office which called the practice illegal and discriminatory.

SB 17 was signed in June, and in response university changes including the IDEA office’s closure were announced by President Neal Smatresk on Aug 1.

In an interview with the North Texas Daily in August, Smatresk said the most immediate impact was the loss of DEI statements and rubrics for evaluating candidates but that it does not change the values they look for in employees.

“However, we can assess their teaching skills, their ability to engage a diverse population and how effective they might be in our classrooms,” Smatresk said. “So if we assume that it’s important to engage and have an inclusive classroom environment, then I think relatively little will change in terms of how we evaluate people coming in, particularly faculty.”

While mandatory training will be illegal under the law, Smatresk said the university was looking into the idea of voluntary training.

How SB 17 applies to faculty

The Women & Gender Equity Network, a university faculty resource group, hosted a public “SB 17 What you need to know” meeting on Sept. 20 to discuss what is prohibited and what is allowed.

Antonio Ingram, assistant counsel for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defense Fund and a civil rights lawyer, spoke at the meeting. Ingram said some of the vague language in the bill could be intentional.

“Vagueness can be used to create fear and intimidation, vagueness can also be used to create advocacy,” Ingram said.

SB 17 does not apply to material taught in classes, scholarly research or creative work, according to a handout from the meeting.

Senate House Bill 1 went into effect on Sept. 1 and covers funding for public universities, prohibiting state funding from being spent on DEI activities. Questions were asked at the meeting about whether student fees constitute state funding or if meetings in university rooms is use of funding, but Ingram said different general councils are interpreting the law differently. Without specific guidance from the university, there is no definite answer.

“I think that one just has to be vigilant that schools are not over-implementing,” Ingram said. “Because as you can see from today’s discussion, the bill text has certain parameters and I think some schools at least may be going beyond those parameters.”

Sarah Ryan, director of the law librarianship program, is on the Committee on the Status of Faculty of Color and attended the meeting. Ryan said there is not a lot of legal precedent to look to for guidance in this situation and she is not sure what her committee is allowed to do. The committee is meant to identify issues of interest to people of color at the university and submit recommendations to the faculty senate.

“If my committee meets in a university classroom, hosts an event in a university classroom, spends money on cookies and it’s a DEI event — are we allowed to do that?” Ryan said. “Until we have guidance from UNT’s general counsel office, we don’t know.”

In the past, the committee has issued a statement in support of diversity and inclusion training on campus.

On Sept. 29 the provost met with faculty resource groups to discuss funding. Dorothy Bland is a journalism professor at the university and became chair of the Black Faculty Network at the end of the spring semester.

Bland said that Employee Resource Groups and Faculty Resource Groups were each given a budget of $2,500 dollars. Bland said she looks forward to working with her co-chairs and collaborating with other groups to make sure they are continuing to support and represent students.

“We will work within the confines of law but I do anticipate that we will continue to do the work that needs to get done,” Bland said. “We are a Minority-serving and a Hispanic-serving institution. But we also have a responsibility to all students. And that’s part of creating a welcoming environment for all.”

Bland said there is still more work to be done in terms of diversifying faculty at the university so they represent the demographics of the state.

How SB 17 applies to students

Student organizations are not affected by SB 17. Recently, the Student Government Association elected 6 people to its diversity and inclusion committee. It was the committee most requested by senators during selection.

SB 17 will not apply to recruitment or admissions practices and students are still allowed to write about identity-based experiences and how those affect their qualifications in admission material.

The ban also does not apply to coursework, research or creative work for students.

