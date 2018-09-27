Faculty report compensation, too much service/assignments as worst aspects of working at UNT

The results of the most recent COACHE survey report that 25 percent and 20 percent of UNT’s overall faculty said “compensation” and “too much service/too many assignments” were among the worst aspects of working at UNT, respectively.

COACHE stands for the Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education and is a faculty job satisfaction survey. The last COACHE survey conducted by UNT surveyed tenure-track and tenured faculty and took place in 2008-2009 and 2010-2011, respectively. These results are from the survey conducted by the Provost’s Office in the spring of 2018, which requested responses from all levels of faculty.

Nancy Stockdale, an associate professor in the department of history, said she took the COACHE survey when it was released in the spring. She said it doesn’t surprise her that female faculty said too much service/too many assignments were one of the worst aspects of working at UNT.

“I’m not speaking directly about my department, per se, but I can tell you that it often appears to female professors that they get saddled with more service than male colleagues,” Stockdale said. “And sometimes that’s because of a culture and sometimes that’s because it seems like men have a lot less problem saying no.”

“UNT has a goal to be a best place to work,” UNT Provost Jennifer Cowley said in an email. “To achieve this goal we need to understand what is working well and where there are opportunities forimprovement.”

The survey had a response rate of 56 percent, which is 12 percent higher than the five peer institutions chosen by UNT to represent as most similar in terms of the faculty labor market. It is also 10 percent higher than the 109 COACHE partner schools that are generally similar to UNT.

“I was very pleased with [the] response rate,” Cowley said. “I credit the Office of Faculty Success and support of Faculty Senate and Colleges for getting the word out about the survey.”

The main findings of the survey show that 29 percent and 20 percent of the overall faculty chose quality of colleagues and geographic location as the two best aspects of working at UNT, respectively.

“We’re known as a caring campus and that means caring for our colleagues and caring for our students and that’s an important part of what being at UNT is about,” Cowley said.

Speaking on the issue of compensation, Cowley said the market study of compensation UNT conducted in the spring showed that UNT is paying right on the average of what institutions similar to UNT are paying.

“But sometimes compensation can be tied to more than just their salary,” Cowley said. “That’s overall benefits package and things of that nature. So there may be some opportunities for us to look deeper to understand what faculty are concerned about there.”

Faculty were also asked what is the one thing UNT could do to improve the workplace. Facilities and resources for work, compensation and benefits, nature of work: general, other and culture were the five most prominent themes in their responses, according to the survey.

Stockdale said she thinks it is great that UNT is doing these surveys and trying to improve the workplace for faculty.

“It’s fantastic that UNT is so engaged in these kinds of surveys,” Stockdale said. “Because it’s very important to get people’s honest sentiments about work.”

Cowley talked about efforts to improve the results of the COACHE survey in the future.

“The next step is convening the COACHE task force that will be analyzing the results in detail and developing an action plan that will guide our work over the next few years,” Cowley said.

Lee Walker, an associate professor of political science and an academic fellow in the Office of Academic Affairs, is involved with the task force.

“The task force is [going to] be tasked with disseminating information from the COACHE survey but also soliciting information from faculty to figure out exactly what the survey responses mean about satisfaction of the faculty,” Walker said.

Walker said getting specific information from faculty should take place through the end of the semester. From there, the task force will use that information to create action items and by the spring will hopefully have a list of items they can take action on.

“While we have come up with a list of items we feel might be what the faculty will say, we want to be sure that the faculty has the chance to really give us their actual feelings about the things that they would like to see improved at UNT,” Walker said.

Infographic Lizzy Spangler