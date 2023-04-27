Fashion case study class offers competitive scholarships and career opportunities

Seventy schools including the University of North Texas are eligible for the program. Students from any major can apply for the fashion scholarship fund, and can select from four cases for their case analysis: design and product development, merchandising, marketing analytics and business strategy. Winners are able to receive $7,500-$25,000 in scholarships and attend special events in New York City.

“The fashion scholarship fund is a national organization of businesses in the fashion world, mostly based in New York City and they donate money to find talent,” Hawley said. “It has become a large scholarship for fashion students, and this last year they gave away $1.3 million in scholarships to 127 different students from across the nation.”

The case study theme of this year’s Summer Scholar Series is “Environmental, Societal and Governance,” and all four disciplines will examine how brands address sustainability goals. This also includes communicating with consumers about the brand’s environmental practices and beliefs.

“I think that this subject is amazing,” said Kaylani Temple, a fashion design and merchandising senior. “The fashion industry as a whole definitely has a lot to do as a whole to improve on when it comes to this. I think additionally it’s really important that the case study is presented to those of us that are still in school, it’s setting us up to have this understanding of sustainability and ethical practices that as the new generation comes in, will really shape the way that the fashion industry grows and changes.”

Registration for this year’s course opened earlier this month. Hawley has been an FSF liaison for over 20 years at other universities and started her position at the university in 2018. The university had two student FSF scholars in 2017, four in 2018 and three in 2023. The program itself is over 85 years old, and features sponsorships and specialized scholarships from companies like Ralph Lauren, Levi Strauss Co. and Nike.

“Since I’m the dean, I’m not in a normal classroom anymore, so it’s my one chance to get to work with students and I just love working with them every summer,” Hawley said. “Throughout my entire career of being an FSF liaison the ones that have won, whether they were from