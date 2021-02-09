Fashion is the reason I love UNT

Getting up in the morning is the hardest part of my day. Forcing myself to get out of bed and to face the day head-on is never at the top of my favorite things to do. However, if I peek out the window of my room at Clark Hall, I get inspired. Students walk the sidewalks like they are on runways in thrifted dresses, platformed boots and many other pieces that make me want to put my best foot forward in my best pair of shoes. The fashion scene at UNT is my favorite part about being a student here due to how it creates community during a lonely time such as the pandemic. I invites students to try new things and brings confidence to people like myself.

It’s obvious while walking the streets of UNT that students here take pride in their personal styles. Some dress with comfort in mind, others with a carefully designed look. It’s typical of a school to keep to a specific kind of style. UNT is so diverse that it’s difficult to find two people who look at fashion the same. There is a certain confidence that runs through UNT that I haven’t felt anywhere else.

I hate to call it “swagger,” but it seems appropriate. There is an irreplaceable Mean Green swagger that makes me want to explore campus every day. Sometimes with swagger comes cockiness. However, the overall kindness and southern love that the students here have eliminates that. Everyone is so open to other styles, cultures and ideas.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing everything about how we live, clothing has become a staple piece of unity for humans to connect by. The 2020 freshman class does not know college life without COVID-19. With this in mind, it seems that fashion is becoming more important than ever for people to find others that they can confide in. It’s not a rarity for me to go to the student union and find an outfit to compliment and be inspired by. I find that with fewer face to face conversations able to take place, a simple interaction like that can stick with me for the rest of the day.

Fashion trends are an exciting element of internet culture that allows people to unite. For example, the 2020 album “folklore” by Taylor Swift brought a now-iconic cardigan sweater based on the lead single. The rise in fans wearing the cardigan became as popular as the hit song. The classic design of the cardigan made it easy for everyone to find a way to style it. Finding someone in the crowd is a sure way to make a friend and cause a smile on someone’s face, even with their mask on.

If it weren’t for putting on a new outfit every day, I don’t know what I’d remember from my freshman year. With the days slowly passing by and all blurring together, it seems that monochromatic look from my memory keeps me excited for the future outfits planned. I’m proud to go to a school that appreciates and accepts all styles.

Featured Illustration by Olivia Varnell