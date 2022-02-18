Fashion week more about celebrities than actual clothes

Fashion week in Europe is in full bloom, and we are beginning to see more and more pictures of A-list celebrities making their way to the internet with their head-turning outfits, which have been causing a commotion on and off the runway.

These shows are meant to debut newly released haute couture collections by various luxury designers in the most fashionable European cities. Despite this, the main focus always tends to fall on the celebrities in attendance. The media gravitates towards A-listers, including who or what they are wearing.

One of the most covered stories from Paris Fashion Week was the event where Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox made their couple debut wearing extravagant all-denim looks. People were very interested in their presence at the show, which was for Japanese label Kenzo. The couple was reviewed by many news outlets for their prominence and the outfits they were styled into that night. They were in attendance because West is very close friends with the brand’s current creative director Nigo. The attention provided by West and his new relationship helped the brand, using their fame to spotlight Kenzo. Having someone like him, well known for his music as well as his designs, helps spread the word about who is wearing what.

Some brands take a step in the right direction and invite some of these celebrities to walk in their shows. Usually, it will be to either open or close a highly anticipated show just like how actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum did in Prada’s fall/winter 2022 menswear collection show. They were both invited to be models in the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week. MacLachlan opened with the first look of the night and Goldblum closed with the last look. People were obsessing over their performances all over social media and talking about how great they looked while modeling. Having the beloved actors all dressed up on the runway immediately captured people’s attention.

Celebrities are made to look their best during these events and are expected to show up with the greatest outfit or look — then their loyal fans in turn give attention to what they are doing, saying, watching and wearing. Once the big name has been connected to a brand, popularity tends to just follow behind it. Prada is already a well-known brand but the fact they brought in notable actors helped them gain a new audience and made them seem like a personable brand.

Also featured on the runway during Milan Fashion Week was singer/songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, who did a collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana’s fall 2022 menswear show where he opened and closed the show for the night. During the show, he performed two songs from his upcoming album titled “Mainstream Sellout.” This collaboration between them worked to debut their brands and mix in both of their varying audiences, as well as promote the release of his album.

Most of these brands already have their established audiences but when they decide to involve celebrities in their shows, they invite the artists’ audience to mix into their preexisting one. There is an overall appeal when people see their favorite celebrities and brands mix. It’s all about making connections between the artists and the art, just like how some of MGK’s looks for the show mirrored his own punk rock persona. People view it as authenticity and are more likely to validate it when they see their favorite celeb modeling it on the runway. Celebrities as a whole should be considered the backbone of these fashion events.

